'We won't force 24-hour economy on businesses' – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has emphasized that, his flagship policy proposal; 'the 24-hour economy' will be voluntary to all businesses.

In an address to the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the 24-hour economy is actualized if given the nod by Ghanaians to lead again as president.



He explained that contrary to the misconception out there that the 24-hour economy when implemented would include all businesses, only businesses with the desire to contribute would be rolled on the policy.



Touching on why all Ghanaians should embrace the idea of a robust and efficient 24-hour economy, the former president explained that, the policy when implemented, would create numerous job opportunities for the youth and reduce significantly the alarming rates of unemployment in Ghana.



Mahama promised to outdoor the policy and unveil further details before assuming office and assured that participation in it would be optional.



He said, “It is an easy way to increase the vacancies for employment generation while we add on more avenues. It doesn’t mean that that is the only strategy for employment."



“We will outdoor it before we come into government and when we come into government we will hit the ground running with it. As I said it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join,” he added.

EAN/MA



