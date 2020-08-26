Business News

Western Regional Minister cuts sod for 1D1F project in Amenfi East

The Western Region has so far recieved approval for the establishment of 26 1D1F projects

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister on behalf of the government, has cut the sod for the construction of Cassava Processing Factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) flagship programme for Amenfi Farms at Amenfi Asikumi in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region.

Addressing the chiefs and people at the sod-cutting ceremony under strict Coronavirus safety protocols over the weekend, the Western Regional Minister said the initiative was to carefully geared towards creating the rightful and needed business environment for the private sector businesses to thrive.



He took the opportunity to disclose that government had planned to establish twenty-six (26) companies to be operated under the One District One Factory policy in the Western Region.



He also said so far two factories are in operational under the programme in Shama and Wassa East Districts in the region.



"As government urges private sector for continuous participation, so far, Western Region has received a cumulative approval of twenty-six (26) companies to operate under 1D1F. Twyford and Nerobase Companies are already operational at Shama and Wassa East in the Western Region", he revealed.



He said the One District One Factory would create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the region.

"This programme is intended to create additional jobs for the youth in the Western Region", he said.



Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, therefore, admonished for comprehensive participation of local expertise and labour in all aspects of the project.



He also took the opportunity to charge the contractor to complete the project for the good people of Amenfi East District before the December 7 polls.



The Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Council, Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyim II, on his part, thanked the government for the factory.



He pledged to monitor and supervise the project to complete on schedule.

He also called on the contractor to engage the locals in the construction works.



The Western Regional Minister was assisted by the following people to perform the sod-cutting ceremony; MP for Amenfi East, Mr Kwame Saime, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Chief Executive of Cocoa Board, Mr Joseph Boahene Aidoo, NPP Western Regional Chairman, Mr Francis Ndede Siah.





Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

