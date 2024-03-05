What Franklin Cudjoe said about finance ministry's memo on Anti-LGBT+ Bill implications

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has sided with the Ministry of Finance’s stance on the potential implications of passing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law.

The ministry, in a memo issued on March 4, said the country risks losing about $3.5 billion in World Bank financing alone for 2024, and other vital funding sources should the bill be passed into law.



Despite Franklin Cudjoe indicating earlier that inasmuch as the LGBT+ community in Ghana is growing, he does not endorse their operations, he has now urged the government to tread cautiously, citing a number of reasons.



In a post shared via X on March 4, 2024, the IMANI Africa president said that survival must be paramount for Ghana as it remains in a rather difficult financial position, while relying on development partners and donor funding to sustain the economy.



He stressed that, “survival first as we are broke! We can’t afford to lose $3.5 billion now.



“I too do not like people being imprisoned for who they are as long as they do not seek to convert others."

Meanwhile, in the Ministry of Finance's memo, it has outlined the potential impacts of the bill on the 2024 budget and has therefore called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to defer signing the bill into law.The ministry, for instance, warned that any attempts to sign the bill into law will result in severe repercussions and impede on Ghana’s financial support from institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF.MA/AE

