What can Ofori-Atta do in 3 weeks if he couldn't do it in 6 years? - Charles Owusu asks

Former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has expressed his dissatisfaction with President Nana Akufo-Addo's response to the Majority Caucus over their request for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Over eighty (80) Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party have petitioned the President to dismiss the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



But the President, in a meeting with the aggrieved MPs, has asked them to wait till Mr. Ofori-Atta seals Ghana's deal for financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Tackling the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu took the President's assurance to the MPs with a pinch of salt.



According to him, the President's statement is just "a nice way to tell the Parliamentarians that I have listened to you but I won't do it".



He wondered what Mr. Ofori-Atta can do in three weeks if he couldn't do it in six years to transform the economy.

"If the 2024 elections are held and the NPP wins, will Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta continue to be the Finance Minister of Ghana?...Someone who has been in government for six (6) good years, if he couldn't do everything he must do in 6 years, what can he do in three (3) weeks?...What change will three weeks bring?", he asked.



Charles Owusu couldn't "understand why it should be difficult" for the President to remove Ken Ofori-Atta "when Ghanaians and members of his party are calling for the removal of this man" as he stressed, "this country will still be governed should Akufo-Addo die today".



Making reference to a biblical account of the freedom of the people of Israel from Egypt, he cautioned President Akufo-Addo not to harden his heart concerning the calls for removing the Finance Minister.



"Pharoah hardened his heart not to let the people of God go and his end resulted in death", he warned the President.



