What’s the justification for the exponential increase in the budget of the Presidency Chief of Staff Secretariat? - Minority

Ato Forson, Minority leader

The Minority caucus in Parliament has demanded justification for the 2024 budget allocations for the Office of the President and the Chief of Staff Secretariat.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson described the 100% increase in the President’s office budget to over 1 billion cedis and a 277 million cedis allocation for the Chief of Staff’s office as “exponential increases.”



“The Office of the President, in particular, their budget is being increased by over 100 per cent, from 2023 to 2024 so what exactly are they going to do in 2024, is it the elections, is that the reason they have budgeted so much? The office of the presidency alone, their goods and services alone is 450 million cedis.”



“The budget they have allocated to the Office of the President alone is 1 billion and 93 million Ghana cedis for the year 2024. Mr Speaker, All of us agree that the country is in a crisis and there is a need for us to be careful about how we spend money.”

He also described the establishment of the Development Authorities like the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) as “a waste of resources” and a “pretext to amass resources for wrongful spending.”



The Minority wants these authorities to be outlawed.



It is the view that these authorities have failed to deliver on their mandates.