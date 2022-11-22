What you didn’t know about Charles Adu Boahen

Charles Adu Boahen

Charles Kofi Adu Boahen is a Ghanaian politician and public servant. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Finance in Ghana.

He is the son of Albert Adu Boahen, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer in the 1992 Ghanaian general elections.



Hon Charles Adu Boahen has over 19 years of experience in Finance, specifically in Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Private Equity.



He had his BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Southern California. He also had his MBA from Harvard Business School.



He attended Achimota School where he had his O Level and Mfantsipim School where he had his 'A' Level.



Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Finance, Charles was the CEO of Black Star Advisors (BSA), a boutique investment bank and asset management firm, and Primrose Properties Ghana (PPG), a real estate development company, both of which he founded in 2007.

Prior to that, Charles Adu Boahen was a Director and Regional Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Standard Bank of South Africa.



Prior to Standard Bank, he was with JP Morgan for over five years as Vice President and Head of Investment Banking for Sub-Saharan Africa where he was responsible for developing the Investment banking business across sub-Saharan Africa excluding South Africa, he was also the JPM Senior Country Representative for Nigeria.



After Business School, Adu Boahen joined the $400mm AIG African Infrastructure Fund as an Investment Officer.



After college, he joined Salomon Smith Barney, now part of Citigroup, on Wall Street in their Investment Banking Division where his responsibilities included various corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions assignments, primarily in the Chemicals and Energy sector.



