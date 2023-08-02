Why is Ofori-Atta still at post? - Kwesi Pratt questions

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned why Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post.

He wondered why Ken Ofori-Atta would read the mid-year budget review despite agitations by some Members of Parliament of both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) calling for his removal from office months ago as they reposed little or no confidence in him.



Mr. Pratt expressed difficulty in understanding why the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party seemingly cannot find a better replacement for the Finance Minister.



"Does the NPP lack people? I can't understand it. Does the NPP not have people again? The party has people, so where are these brilliant people? . . . Is it only one person who understands the economy in the NPP?", he queried.



The Finance Minister on Monday presented the mid-year fiscal policy review before Parliament highlighting some economic reforms laid out by the government to restore the economy.

He touched on various sectors of the economy and underscored the government's measures to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



But to Kwesi Pratt, the Minister still being in charge of the country's finances is problematic.



"Don't they realize that the mere fact that it is still Ken Ofori-Atta who is in charge and presenting the budget is a problem? It's a major hurdle for them, can't they realize that?", the seasoned Journalist further asked the NPP.