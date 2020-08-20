Business News

Work on Pokuase Bulk Supply Point project 75% complete – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that work on one of the largest Bulk Supply Points (BSP) located in Pokuase is some 75% complete.

This follows the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, breaking ground in 2019 for works to commence on what will be the largest electricity substation in Ghana.



Addressing the public at a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 18, Dr Bawumia said the Pokuase BSP project will provide efficient power supply to over 350,000 residents, businesses, institutions and health facilities.



“The Pokuase Supply point is 75% percent complete, that of the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point is 35% compete and both substations also in Kanda and Legon are both 31% complete,” Dr. Bawumia said.



He added; “In addition to this, other Transmission System Improvement Projects that were inherited from the previous government [NDC government] have been completed to improve operational reliability, security and control.”



The implementing entity, mandated to implement Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives, the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) said the estimated cost of the Pokuase BSP will be US$50 million when completed.

MiDA in May this year took delivery of six major transformers to Ghana procured by the authority for the ongoing Pokuase BSP project.



According to a statement issued by the authority and copied to GhanaWeb, the project is scheduled to be handed over to Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at the end of the first quarter of 2021.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, made a presentation to tout the government's infrastructural achievements in its first term in office.



The event was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in Accra and outlined major achievements under the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

