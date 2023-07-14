You have dragged others to court over breaches, you will suffer the same fate - BoG Governor told

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison

Isaac Adongo, a ranking member of parliament’s finance committee and the minority’s spokesman, has expressed his discontent with Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

He expressed his disappointment and asserted that Dr. Ernest Addison is a contributor to the nation’s economic morass as a result of the Bank of Ghana’s bad management.



“Dr Addison, as you know, is in charge of all financial matters in Ghana. In addition, systems are in place to manage the activities of the Bank of Ghana. The financial affairs of the Bank of Ghana are required by law to be disclosed long ago, but nothing has been done as of yet. After seven months, no report has been sent," he said.



The BoG’s annual financial report statements, which were due by the end of April according to legislation were delayed in being gazetted and published, and he claimed this while speaking to the parliamentary press corps about it.



They had been waiting for the BOG’s financial statements, which should have been issued by the end of the year, according to him.



Surprisingly, he stated that, while all other banks had met the filing requirements for their filings, including the long-form report, BOG had not.

He emphasised that the BoG was required by law to publish its assets and liabilities in the gazette every 15 days and to re-file them at the end of the month. This, however, had not been done.



He cautioned Dr. Ernest Addison that because he had hauled others to court for breaking the law, he would face the same level of accountability.



“Dr Addison has dragged a lot of people to court, to the point where one of them died of panic, and the deputy is still in court as we speak.” So he should be aware that the measures he has put in place to take people to court will be used against him if he does not comply,” Adongo stated.



After repeatedly requesting that the governor appeared before the committee, Mr. Adongo gave notice that he will have his attorneys send a formal request to the BOG either today, Thursday, July 13, or by Friday, July 14, 2024, for the governor to comply.



Additionally, he served notice that they would engage the Rt. Hon. Speaker to summon Dr. Ernest Addison.

