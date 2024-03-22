‘You're in government, grant it now!’ – UG Professor dares Bawumia over tax amnesty promise

Professor Kpbby Mensah

Professor Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent pledge to grant tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals should he win the 2024 elections.

Professor Mensah argued that if Bawumia who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) possesses the capability to deliver on such a commitment, he should implement it during his tenure in government rather than waiting for electoral victory.



In a series of X messages (formerly known as Twitter), he accused the Vice President of potentially inciting businesses and individuals against the government, particularly the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), with recent comments.



“Because of political expediency a Vice President decides to illegitimise the business processes of a public institution, potentially inciting the people against the state,” he said in one of his posts.



He added, “Only vegetable minds will believe Bawumia’s tax amnesty.



“You are in govt, grant it now! You can only play with veggie minds.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals with outstanding tax arrears if he is given the mandate to rule Ghana in 2025.



He said this would afford businesses to start afresh and encourage the filing of taxes.



Addressing a gathering at the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Ghana Bar Association on March 20, 2024, Dr Bawumia, emphasized the significance of providing businesses and individuals with a fresh start.



“I am going to start with a clean slate in 2025, and that is why in 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh.



“All businesses and individuals will have a tax amnesty, and we will start afresh,” he said.

