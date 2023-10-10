You really went overboard - NPP MP blasts BoG Governor over his 'hooligans' comment

NPP Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has expressed disappointment in the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, for referring to the #OccupyBoG protesters as "hooligans".

The Minority together with some Ghanaians thronged the Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, October 3 demanding the resignation of the Governor and his deputies over accusations of mismanagement and financial malfeasance.



The Governors are accused of steering the bank to lose over 60 billion cedis, so they are asked to step down immediately.



But the Governor is quoted by Central Banking website to have said in an interview that “the Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans” and described their protest as "completely unnecessary”.

Tackling this subject on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Hon. Adomako-Mensah, in a brief comment said "I think he really really went overboard".



He hoped Dr. Addison had been measured in his response, stressing the Governor's remarks were "out of his character".



