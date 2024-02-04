Your life is worse under Akufo-Addo – Mahama to Ghanaians

John Mahama is a former President

Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo has made life worse for Ghanaians.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as part of a two-day tour to the region, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said: "Nobody can come and tell you that your life is better when your life is getting worse".



"This government took the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate to about 4 cedis to the dollar and said they had arrested the dollar and jailed it."



"Unfortunately, from what is happening, the dollar has not been jailed; it is still running. As we speak, if you don’t have GH¢12.50, you will not get 1 dollar", Mr Mahana added.

Mr Mahama blamed the governing party for Ghana's current economic woes.



“I have always said that this crisis is self-inflicted; it is a result of mismanagement, and let nobody tell you otherwise. Our economic managers have landed us in this situation, first because of excessive borrowing.”



TWI NEWS