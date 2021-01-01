Youth Center for entrepreneurial empowerment graduates trainees

Youth Center for Entrepreneurial Empowerment (Y-CEE), an initiative of The Network Organisation for Youth Empowerment and Development (NOYED-Ghana), has graduated the third batch of its trainees in welding and fabrication.

The 15 beneficiaries who graduated were presented with welding machines and tools to enable them to start and manage their own shops and be independent.



The trainees were further awarded certificates by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) to enable them to apply for jobs as certified welders or upgrade by writing proficiency examination for higher welding programmes.



The one and half years of training in welding and fabrication under the Y-CEE was funded by EMpower, the Emerging Market Foundation.



Mr Alhassan Abdulai Iddi, the Executive Director of NOYED-Ghana, said since the Center begun operations in 2016, it had trained 41 beneficiaries as welders and fabricators.

He urged guardians not to prevent their wards, especially females, from participating in the programmes and trainings irrespective of perceptions associated with them, and urged them to consider their passion and benefits the programme has provided for them.



He said the Center would continue to run, whilst further opportunities are sought to expand its impact.



NOYED-Ghaba is a Non-Governmental Organisation aimed at empowering the youth to become responsible and active citizens through volunteerism, capacity building, and participation in decision-making.