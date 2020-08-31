Business News

Youth Employment Agency supports barbers, fashion designers in Ashanti region

The artisans were asked to attach seriousness to their work

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) supported some hair stylists and fashion designers in Kumasi.

Under the leadership of Seth Twumasi, the Ashanti Regional YEA Director, the agency made the presentation in response to an appeal from the beneficiaries.



The items that YEA presented to the selected barbers and fashion designers included sewing machines, clippers for barbers and different brand of mobile phones.



“The Association of Fashion and Salon Apprenticeship appealed for support from YEA and we also decided to extend a helping hand to them”, Seth Twumasi said.



He particularly lauded the YEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lawyer Justin Kodua and his management for their roles in helping to make the presentation possible.

Seth Twumasi stated that the donation was made through the Artisan Directorate of YEA, adding that YEA mainly seeks to help the youth to be gainfully employed.



Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Director, in his brief remarks, admonished the barbers and fashion designers to attach seriousness to their work and succeed.



Margaret Owusu, the Ashanti Regional Deputy NADMO Director, also showered tons of praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo for his commitment to develop the youth.

