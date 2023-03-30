Youth group urges parliament to pass three critical revenue bills

There are 3 critical revenue bills before parliament

Youth in Accountable Governance, a non-partisan movement of young people has urged Parliament to pass three critical pieces of legislation to help sustain economic recovery efforts.

The Excise Duty Bill, Income Tax Bill No. 2, and the Growth and Sustainability Bill have been tabled before Parliament for consideration.



According to Convener for the group, Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, the bills are critical to promoting sustainable economic growth and improving the lives of all citizens.



"The Excise Duty Bill will help to increase government revenue and reduce the budget deficit, which will in turn lead to greater investment in social services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure," a statement from the group read in part.



It continued, "The Income Tax Bill No. 2 will ensure that the tax system is fair and equitable and that all citizens and corporations pay their fair share. The Growth and Sustainability Bill will promote sustainable economic growth and ensure that our natural resources are managed in a responsible and sustainable manner."

"We believe that these interventions are crucial for the growth and sustainability of our economy. These bills will have a positive impact on the lives of all citizens, particularly young people, who are the future of this country," the group added.



If further called on Members of parliament on both the majority and minority caucus' to support the passage of these critical revenue bills.



"These bills have a direct impact on the economy and the livelihoods of citizens. We urge the government to consider the long-term effects of these bills and ensure that they are implemented in a fair and just manner.



"We also urge them to pass these bills without delay and show their commitment to promoting good governance and accountability. We also call on civil society organizations, the media, and all citizens to support our efforts in urging Parliament to pass these bills. Together, we can build a brighter future for all citizens," Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah concluded.