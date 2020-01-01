Ghana Dictionary B
- Babylon
- England
- Battle Commander
- Bulky Mobile/Cell phone
- Betweener
- One who assists to win a woman's heart for another
- Big-man
- 1. Rich and well connected man 2.Man in position of authority.
- Bla
- Bro; Brother; sign of respect for an elderly male.
- Bleddyfool
- Bloody Fool
- Blow
- (verb) to pass an exam; excel
- Bobby-Stand
- Perky Breast
- Bomb
- (verb) Fail an exam miserably
- Bone-to-Bone
- Two men dancing. Bone Shaker: Tro Tro
- Bottom Power
- Favouritism toward's a female lover; Sleeping one´s way to success.
- Bread
- Money
- Broni waawu
- Second Hand clothing. (literal translation: The whiteman is dead)
- Bubra
- Draft beer
- Buga
- (soccer) hard tackle, usually illegal.
- Bulla
- Penis
- Burgur
- (prononced BOU-GA) Ghanaian living Abroad. This word originated from the word Hambuger, i.e. a resident of the German city Hamburg
- Bushman
- Illiterate, uncivilized person.