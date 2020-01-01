Ghana Dictionary B

Babylon
England
Battle Commander
Bulky Mobile/Cell phone
Betweener
One who assists to win a woman's heart for another
Big-man
1. Rich and well connected man 2.Man in position of authority.
Bla
Bro; Brother; sign of respect for an elderly male.
Bleddyfool
Bloody Fool
Blow
(verb) to pass an exam; excel
Bobby-Stand
Perky Breast
Bomb
(verb) Fail an exam miserably
Bone-to-Bone
Two men dancing. Bone Shaker: Tro Tro
Bottom Power
Favouritism toward's a female lover; Sleeping one´s way to success.
Bread
Money
Broni waawu
Second Hand clothing. (literal translation: The whiteman is dead)
Bubra
Draft beer
Buga
(soccer) hard tackle, usually illegal.
Bulla
Penis
Burgur
(prononced BOU-GA) Ghanaian living Abroad. This word originated from the word Hambuger, i.e. a resident of the German city Hamburg
Bushman
Illiterate, uncivilized person.