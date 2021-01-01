Foreign Affairs

The fundamental principles that guide Ghana's foreign policy are contained in Ghana's 1992 Constitution. Article 40 of the Constitution provides the broad principles underpinning her foreign policy as follows:



i. Promotion and protection of the interest of Ghana;



ii. Establishment of a just and equitable international, economic, political and social order;



iii. Promotion of respect for international law and treaty obligations;



iv. Promotion of the settlement of international disputes through peaceful means; and



v. Adherence to the principles enshrined in the Charter and aims or ideals of the United Nations, the African Union, the ECOWAS, the Commonwealth and the Non-Aligned Movement.

