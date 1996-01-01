International Organizations in Ghana

THE BRITISH COUNCIL Accra 11 Liberia Road, PO Box GP 771, Accra, Ghana Telephone: +233 (0)30 2610090 Email: infoghana@gh.britishcouncil.org Web: BRITISH COUNCIL Kumasi British Council Bank Road, PO Box KS 1996, Kumasi, Ghana Telephone: +233 (0)32 2023462 / 2030820 Fax: +233 (0)51 26725 Email: infokumasi@gh.britishcouncil.org THE WEST AFRICAN MONE INSTITUTE (WAMI) The West African Monetary Institute Gulf House _ Tetteh Quarshie Interchange PMB CT 75 Accra, Ghana Tel: (+233-302) 743801 Fax: (+233-302) 743807 Website: WAMI THE UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM House No. 27 Ring Road East, Near Fire Service Headquarters P. O. Box GP 1423 Accra-Ghana Tel: +233 302 215670-83 Fax: +233 302 773899 E-mail: registry.gh@undp.org Website: UNDP UNITED NATIONS INFORMATION CENTRE FAO Building Junction of Liberia and Gamel Abdel Nasser Road P.O. Box 2339, Accra. Tel: (233)-30-2-665511 Accra, Ghana E-mail: unic.accra@unic.org; info.accra@unic.org Website: UNIC FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION No. 69 Isert Road, North Ridge P. O. Box GP 1628, Accra Tel: (+233) 302 610930 Fax: (+233) 302 6684427/ 7010943 E-mail:FAO-GH@fao.org Website FAQ WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION Dr Melville O. George, (World Health Organization representative to Ghana.) 20 Water Road, North Ridge P.O. Box M.142, Accra. Tel: 225276 E-mail: whoghana@gh.afro.who.int Website: WHO INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (WORLD BANK GROUP) Plot #3 Corner of Independence Ave & 10th Street Ridge, Accra, Ghana P.O. Box M.27, Accra Tel: +233-30-221-4100 (main office), +233-30-221-4142 (communication officer) E-mail: kfosu@worldbank.org Website: World bank in Ghana ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN UNIVERSITIES 11 Aviation Rd. Ext., Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana Tel: 0302774495 Fax: 0302774821 Website: AAU ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN TRADE UNION UNITY SECRETARIAT 633 Aviation Road, 4 Airport Residential Area, P.O. Box M.386, Accra. Tel: +233 21 508855 Fax: + 233 21 508851/52 Email: oatuu@ighmail.com SYMPOSIUM OF EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE OF AFRICA AND MADAGASCAR Secam Secretariat 4 Senchi Street, Airport Residential Area, P.O. Box 9156, Airport, Accra. Tel: 774724 DELEGATION OF THE COMMISSION OF THE EUROPEAN COMMUNITIES (EEC) IN GHANA The Round House, 65 Cantonrnents Road, P.O. Box 9505, Kotoka Intemational Airport, Accra. Tel: 742012/774236. Telex: DELCOM 2069 UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN'S FUND 2 Milne Close, off Arnilcar Cabral Road, Airport Residential Area, P.O. Box 5051, Accra North. Cable UNICEF ACCRA. Tel: m972/772527. Telex: 2378 Gh CAISSE CENTRALE DE CO-OPERATION ECONOMIQUE Resident Mission in Ghana 72B 8th Avenue, North Ridge, P.O. Box 9592, Accra. Tel: 225140 IOM International Organization for Migration Hse No. 10, Plot No. 48 Osu-Budu Road/Broadway Airport West Accra Tel.: +233 302 74 29 30 Fax: +233 302 74 29 31 iomaccra@iom.int

Delegation of the European Commission

Head of Delegation: Stefan Frowein

The Round House, 24 Cantonments Road, Accra

Telephone: 021 774154, 774201, 760243