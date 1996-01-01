International Organizations in Ghana

 

 

THE BRITISH COUNCIL
     
        Accra  
        11 Liberia Road, PO Box GP 771, Accra, Ghana
	Telephone: +233 (0)30 2610090
	Email:  infoghana@gh.britishcouncil.org  
	Web:  BRITISH COUNCIL

	Kumasi
        British Council
	Bank Road, PO Box KS 1996, Kumasi, Ghana
	Telephone: +233 (0)32 2023462 / 2030820 
	Fax:  +233 (0)51 26725
	Email:  infokumasi@gh.britishcouncil.org

THE WEST AFRICAN MONE INSTITUTE (WAMI)

        The West African Monetary Institute
        Gulf House _ Tetteh Quarshie Interchange
        PMB CT 75
        Accra, Ghana
        Tel: (+233-302) 743801
        Fax: (+233-302) 743807
        Website: WAMI


THE UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
     
       House No. 27 Ring Road East,
       Near Fire Service Headquarters
       P. O. Box GP 1423
       Accra-Ghana
       Tel: +233 302 215670-83
       Fax: +233 302 773899
       E-mail: registry.gh@undp.org
       Website: UNDP
                       
UNITED NATIONS INFORMATION CENTRE
     
      FAO Building 
      Junction of Liberia and Gamel Abdel Nasser Road 
      P.O. Box 2339, Accra. 
      Tel: (233)-30-2-665511
      Accra, Ghana
      E-mail: unic.accra@unic.org; info.accra@unic.org
      Website: UNIC

                                             
FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION 
    
      No. 69 Isert Road, North Ridge
      P. O. Box GP 1628,
      Accra 
      Tel: (+233) 302 610930
      Fax:  (+233) 302 6684427/ 7010943 
      E-mail:FAO-GH@fao.org
      Website FAQ

                                             
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
    
      Dr Melville O. George, 
     (World Health Organization representative to Ghana.)
      20 Water Road, North Ridge
      P.O. Box M.142, Accra.
      Tel: 225276
      E-mail: whoghana@gh.afro.who.int
      Website: WHO
                                             
INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (WORLD BANK GROUP)
     
      Plot #3
      Corner of Independence Ave & 10th Street
      Ridge, Accra, Ghana
      P.O. Box M.27, Accra
      Tel: +233-30-221-4100 (main office), +233-30-221-4142 (communication officer)
      E-mail: kfosu@worldbank.org
      Website:  World bank in Ghana
                                            
ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN UNIVERSITIES
     
      11 Aviation Rd. Ext., 
      Airport Residential Area, 
      Accra, Ghana
      Tel: 0302774495
      Fax: 0302774821
      Website: AAU

ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN TRADE UNION UNITY SECRETARIAT
      
      633 Aviation Road, 
      4 Airport Residential Area, 
      P.O. Box M.386,
      Accra. 
      Tel: +233 21 508855
      Fax: + 233 21 508851/52
      Email: oatuu@ighmail.com
      
SYMPOSIUM OF EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE OF AFRICA AND MADAGASCAR
      
      Secam Secretariat
      4 Senchi Street, Airport Residential Area,
      P.O. Box 9156, Airport, Accra. 
      Tel: 774724

DELEGATION OF THE COMMISSION OF THE EUROPEAN COMMUNITIES (EEC) IN GHANA
     
      The Round House, 65 Cantonrnents Road,
      P.O. Box 9505, 
      Kotoka Intemational Airport, Accra.
      Tel: 742012/774236. 
      Telex: DELCOM 2069
      
UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN'S FUND
      2 Milne Close, off Arnilcar Cabral Road, 
      Airport Residential Area,
      P.O. Box 5051, Accra North.
      Cable UNICEF ACCRA. 
      Tel: m972/772527. 
      Telex: 2378 Gh
      
CAISSE CENTRALE DE CO-OPERATION ECONOMIQUE
      Resident Mission in Ghana
      72B 8th Avenue, North Ridge,
      P.O. Box 9592, Accra. 
      Tel: 225140

IOM International Organization for Migration
	

      Hse No. 10, Plot No. 48
      Osu-Budu Road/Broadway
      Airport West Accra
      Tel.: +233 302 74 29 30
      Fax: +233 302 74 29 31
      iomaccra@iom.int

Delegation of the European Commission 
Head of Delegation: Stefan Frowein
The Round House, 24 Cantonments Road, Accra
Telephone: 021 774154, 774201, 760243
 
 