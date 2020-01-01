Diplomatic Missions in Ghana

AFGHANISTAN



Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan

(Resident in Addis Ababa),

Bole Road, H-17, K-19, N-102,

P.O. Box 2308, Addis Ababa.

Tel: 187637



ALGERIA



Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria,

82 Tito Avenue, P.O. Box 2747, Accra.

Tel: 0302-776719



ARGENTINA



Embassy of the Argentine Republic (Resident in Lagos),

Akolowo Road, SW,

P.O. Box 51940, Ikoyi Branch, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 683508/682797



AUSTRALIA



Australian High Commission

2 Second Rangoon Close (cnr Josef B Tito Ave)

Cantonments, Accra

Post: PMB 60, KIA-Accra

Tel: 0302-701 2961-3; 0302-777080

Fax: 0302-776803

Email: Accrahc.enquiries@dfat.gov.au

Website: Embassy of Australia in Ghana



AUSTRIA



Consulate of Austria

P.O. Box CT-109

Cantonments, Accra

16, Wawa Street, Dzorwulu, Accra (off Blohun Street, near SID Theater)

Office hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Appointment only under above phone number on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tel. 0302-78 33 68

Fax 0302-76 32 36

Where and how to get the visa



BANGLADESH



High Commission for the People's Republic of Bangladesh

(Resident in Dakar),

Immeuble Kebe, 7th Floor, Apartment Nos. 11 & 12,

B.P. 403, Dakar, Senegal. Tel: 225017/216881



BELGIUM



Consulate of Belgium

P.O.Box CT 3890

Cantonments, Accra

Independence Avenue (Mile 4 next to GWCL, ATMA offices)

Tel. 0302-776561, 0302-762281, 0302-762382

Fax 0302-764384

E.Mail: consubel@4u.com.gh



BENIN



Embassy of the People's Republic of Benin,

19 Volta Street, 2nd Close, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 7871, Accra North.

Tel: 0302-774860/0302-774889



BRAZIL



Embassy of Brazil,

No. 4 Fifth Link, Off Senchi Street

P.O. Box CT 3859, Cantonments, Accra

Airport Residential Area

Accra-Ghana

Email: brasemb.acra@itamaraty.gov.br, consular.acra@itamaraty.gov.br

Tel: 0302 774921/774908

Website: Brazil embassy in Accra



BRITAIN



British High Commission

Osu Link, off Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue

P O Box GP 296, Accra, Ghana

Tel: +233 (302) 213250

(233) (302) 7010650 (24 hours)

Office Hours (GMT): 0745-1445

Immigration Section Public Hours: 07:30-11:00

Consular Section Public Hours: 07:30-13:30

Fax +233 (302) 701 0655

Tel (visa section) +233 (302) 701 0721

Fax (visa section) +233 (302) 221715

E-mail: bhcaccra@africaonline.com.gh

Website: British High commission in Ghana



BULGARIA



Embassy of the People's Republic of Bulgaria,

3 Kakramadu Rd, East Cantonments,

P.O. Box 3193, Accra.

Tel: (00233 21) 77-24-04



BURKINA FASO



Embassy of Burkina Faso,

House No 772/3, Asylum Down,

P.O. Box 651, Accra.

Tel: 0302-221988

Fax: 0302221936

Email: secretariat@ambafaso-gh.org



CAMEROON



Embassy of the United Republic of Cameroon

(Resident in Lagos), 5 Elsie Femi Peatse Street,

Victoria Island, P.M.B. 2476, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: (+234) 14 48 09 85

Fax: (+234) 14 48 09 85

Email: cglagos@consulam-ng.org



CANADA



Canadian High Commission,

46 Independence Avenue,

P.O. Box 1639

Sankara Interchange (Ako Adjei Overpass)

Accra, Ghana.

Tel: (0302) 228555/228556

Fax: 233-302-773-792

Email: accra@international.gc.ca

Website: Embassy of Canada in Ghana



CHINA



Embassy of the People's Republic of China,

6 Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 3356, Accra

Tel:+233-0302-2761133 (Secretary to the ambassador), +233-030-2797437 (visa inquiry, 9:00-12:00 am, Tuesday & Thursday)

Fax:030-2774527 (Secretary to the ambassador), 030-2797327 (visa inquiry)

Email: chinaemb_gh@mfa.gov.cn

Website: Embassy of the People's Republic of China



COTE D'IVOIRE (Ivory Coast)



Embassy of the Republic of Côte d Ivoire (Ivory Coast),

9 Eighteenth Lane, off Cantonments Road, Christiansborg,

P.O. Box 3445, Accra.

Tel: (0302) 774611/774612.

Fax: +233-21-773516/78 00 76

Email: acigh@ambaci-ghana.org

Website: Embassy of Côte d Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in Ghana



CUBA



Embassy of the Republic of Cuba,

20 Amilcar Cabral Road, Airport Junction,

P.O. Box 9163, Airport, Accra.

Tel: 0302-775868

Email:embajada@gh.embacuba.cu, embajador@gh.embacuba.cu

Website: Embassy of Cuba in Ghana



CZECH REPUBLIC



Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana

Kanda High Road, No. 2, House No. C260/5,

P.O. Box 5226, Accra North.

Tel: +233 (302)223540/247282

Fax: 00233 (0) 30 22 25 337

Email: accra@embassy.mzv.cz

Website: Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana



DENMARK



Embassy of Denmark, Ghana

67 Dr. Isert Road (8th Avenue Extension)

North Ridge

P.O. Box C596, Accra

Location: nearby the World Bank office

Tel: +233 (0) 30 220 8730 (Fix tel), +233 (0) 54 011 6703 (Mobile tel), +233 (0) 30 220 8755 (Visa inquiry)

Website: Embassy of Denmark in Ghana



EGYPT



Embassy of Egypt, Accra-Ghana

Airport Residential Area,

House No.38

Senchi Street

Accra, Ghana

Tel: 0302-776854

Fax: 0302-776795

Website: Embassy of Egypt in Ghana



EQUATORIAL GUINEA



Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

North Airport Road No. 70 (Kufour Lane)

Accra,Ghana

Tel: (+233) 302 766 357



ETHIOPIA



Embassy of Ethiopia,

No. 2 Milne Close Off Dr. Amilcar Cabral

Road Airport Residential Area

P.O.Box 1646

Accra, Ghana

Tel: +233 302 775 928, +233 302 765 682

Fax: (+233) 302-277 6807

Email: ethiopianemb@gmail.com



FINLAND



This embassy is resident in Nigeria

Postal address:

Embassy of Finland

P.M.B 5140, Maputo Street

Wuse Zone 3

Abuja, Nigeria

visiting Adress:

NO.9, Iro Dan Musa Street

PLOT 1547, Asokoro

Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: +234 706 418 9000, +234 817 245 4644 (Inquiries only:(Mon-Thu, 1 pm – 4 pm))

Email: sanomat.ABA@formin.fi, visa.aba@formin.fi (for visa, residence permit and legalization customers)

Website: Embassy of Finland in Ghana (Resident in Nigeria)



FRANCE



Embassy of France,

12th Road, off Liberation Avenue, P.O. Box 187, Accra.

Tel:+233 (0) 302.21.45.50

Website: Embassy of France in Ghana



GABON



Embassy of the Republic of Gabon (Resident in Abidjan),

Immeuble Shell, BP 3765, Abidjan 01.

Tel: 32-58-45/22-86-12



GAMBIA



Gambia High Commission (Resident in Lagos)

Abuja office

7 Misratah Street

Off Parakou Crescent

P.M.B. 5058 Wuse 2

Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: +234 080 625 06180, +234 070 682 82964, +234 080 570 12927

Fax: +234 080 570 05023

Email: info@thegambiahcng.org, ghc_abuja@yahoo.com

Liaison Office, Lagos

162 Awolowo Road

P.O. Box 8073

S.W. Ikoyi

Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +2341 267 0829





GERMANY



Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

n° 4, Sam Nujoma

North Ridge, ACCRA

P.O. Box GP 1757

Tel:(00233) 302 21 10 00, (00233) 302 24 10 82.

Fax: (00233) 302 22 13 47

Website: German Embassy in Ghana



GREECE



Embassy of the Republic of Greece (Resident in Lagos).

In Ghana

Honorary General Consulate, Accra

No 1 Boundry Road Extension East Legon DTD 102-Cantonments

Accra, Ghana

Tel:(00233) 302542254, 244337935

Fax:(00233) 302542254

Email:pizanias@ampni.com , helleniconsulghana@ymail.com



GUINEA



Guinea Embassy in Ghana

No. 125 Opp. Accra Girl's Roman Ridge

Accra, Ghana

Tel: +233-302-777-921, +233-302-775-373

Fax: +233-302-760-961

Email: embagui@ghana.com



HOLY SEE



Apostolic Nunciature,

8 Drake Avenue,

Air Port Residential Area

P.O.Box KA 9675, Accra

Tel: 0302-777759



HUNGARY



Embassy of Hungarv

Mulungushi Gardens, Abla Court, Plot 53

Fifth Avenue Etension, Switchback Cantonments

Accra, Ghana

Tel: (+233) 50-642-3804, (+233) 50-642-3805

Email: mission.acc@mfa.gov.hu

Facebook: Embassy of Hungary in Ghana, facebook.



INDIA



High Commission of India,

No. 9 Ridge Road, Roman Ridge

PO Box CT-5708, Cantonments

Accra, Ghana.

Tel: +233-307020903, 307020904

Fax: Fax: +233-302772176

Email: hoc.accra@mea.gov.in

Website: Embassy of India in Ghana



INDONESIA



Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Resident in Lagos)

5/B Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, P.O. Box 3474, Lagos,

Nigeria.

Tel:(234-01) 261-0508; 261-4601

Fax: (234-01) 261-3301; 261-3963

Email: unitkomlgs@hyperia.com; nedoy-69@hyperia.com



IRAN



Embassy of the Islamic Republic of lran

3 Nme Lane

Airport Residential Area

P.O. Box 12673

Accra-North, Ghana

Tel: (+233) 302 774 474, (+233) 302 760 521

Email: iranemb.acc@mfa.gov.ir



IRAQ



Embassy of the Republic of Iraq (Resident in Lagos),

Plot 708A, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island,

P.O. Box 8259, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 610309





IRELAND



Irish Honorary Consulate General

PW House

10 Abidjan Avenue

East Legon

Accra, Ghana

Tel: (+233) 30 251 8112

Fax: (+233) 30 251 8117

Email: irlconsul@gmail.com



ISRAEL

Embassy of Israel

No. 2, First Circular Road

Unit 1 Josni Residence Cantonments,

P. O. Box CN 91

Accra, Ghana

Tel: +233 302 743838 / 982418

Fax: +233 302 743857

Website: Embassy of ISrael in Ghana



ITALY



Embassy of Italy in Ghana

awaharlal Nehru Road

P.O.Box CT 885

Cantonments Accra, Ghana

Tel: 00233302775621, 00233302775622

Fax:00233302777301

Email: ambasciata.accra@esteri.it

Website: Embassy of Italy in Ghana



JAMAICA



The High Commission of Jamaica (Resident in Addis Ababa),

National House, Menelik 11 Avenue, P.O. Box 5633, Addis Ababa

Ethiopia.

Tel: 151711, 1517l3



JAPAN

Masamichi Ishikawa

Embassy of Japan,

8 Tito Avenue, off Jawaharlal Nehru Avenue,

P.O. Box 1637, Accra.

Tel: 0302-775615, 0302-775616



KENYA

High Commission of Kenya (Resident in Lagos),

52 Queen's Drive, Ikoyi, P.O. Box 6464,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 682768, 685531.

Telex: 21124



KOREA, Democratic Republic

Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,

139 Nortei Ababio Loop, Ambassadorial Estate,

Roman Ridge, P.O. Box 13874, Accra.

Tel: 0302-777825



KOREA South

Embassy of the Republic of Korea

3 Abokobi Road, East Cantonments,

P.O. Box 13700, Accra North.

Tel: 0302-776157



KUWAIT

Embassy of the State of Kuwait (Resident in Dakar),

Telex: 3327



LEBANON



Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon,

House No F864/1, Cantonments Road, Osu,

P.O. Box 562, Accra.

Tel: 0302-776727



LESOTHO

High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho,

(Resident in Nairobi), 4th Floor, International House,

Mama Ngina Street, Nairobi, P.O. Box 4496, Kenya.

Tel: 337493.

Telegraphic Address: "BOEMELI Nairobi". Telex: 22489



LIBERIA

Embassy of the Republic of Liberia,

10 West Cantonments, off Jawaharlal Nehru Road,ï¿½

P.O. Box 895, Accra.

Tel: 0302-775641/2



LIBYA Arab Jamahiriya

People's Bureau of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya,

14 Sixth Street, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box9665, Accra.

Tel: 0302-774820/772517



MALAYSIA

No. 18, Templesi Lane

Airport Residential Area, Accra

Tel: 0302-763691/783087

Fax: 0302-764910

Email:mwaccra@africaonline.com.gh



MALI

Embassy of the Republic of Mali,

Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 1121, Accra.

Tel: 0302-775160/666423



MAURITANIA

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

(Resident in Abidjan).

Tel: 41154/13



MEXICO

(Resident in Rabat, Morocco)



NETHERLANDS

The Royal Netherlands Embassy,

89 Liberation Road, Thomas Sankara Circle,

P.O. Box 3248, Accra.

Tel: 0302-221655/226567

Email: nlgovacc@ncs.com.gh

Web: Netherlands Embassy in Accra





NIGER

Embassy of the Republic of Niger,

House No. E.104/3,

Independence Avenue,

P.O. Box 2685, Accra.

Tel: 0302-224962



NIGERIA

Office of the High Commission for the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, Tito Avenue, P.O. Box 1548, Accra.

Tel: 0302-776158-9



NORWAY

Royal Norwegian Embassy (Resident in Lagos),

2 Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island,

P.O. Box 2413, Lagos,

Nigeria.

Tel: 610983/4



OMAN

Resident in Algiers



PAKISTAN

Honorary Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

Appiah Street, Mamprobi - Alhaji Last Stop

P. O. Box MP 686

Mamprobi-Accra

Telephone: +233-302-313573

Mobile: +233-24-3576446



PALESTINE

Embassy of the State of Palestine

15, Ghana Airways Avenue

Airport Residential Area

P.O. Box 01728, Osu. Accra

Tel: 00233 302 778736 / 00233 302 760478

Fax: 00233 302 785806 /00233 244 33 44 22

Email: palembac@ucomgh.com



POLAND

Embassy of the Republic of Poland,

2 Akosombo Street, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 2552,

Accra.

Tel: 0302-775972



PORTUGAL

Embassy of Portugal (Resident in Lagos),

23 Alhaji Bashorun Street, Ikoyi

P.O. Box 8593, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 683135



ROMANIA

Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Romania,

North Labone Ward F. Block 6, House No. 262,

P.O. Box 3735, Accra.

Tel: 0302-774076



RUSSIA

13 Lane, Ring Road East,

Osu, Accra,



P.O. Box 1634,



Tel.: 0302-77-56-11,

Fax: 0302-77-26-99,

E-mail: russia@ghana.com

Web-address: www.ghana.mid.ru



SAHRAOUI ARAB DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

Embassy of the Sahraoui Arab Democratic Republic (Resident in

Cotonou).



SAUDI ARABIA

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia,

10 Noi Fetreke Street, Roman Ridge Ambassadorial Estate

Extension, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 670, Accra.

Tel: 0302-774311.

Telex: 2407 NAJDIA GH



SENEGAL

Embassy of the Republic of Senegal (Resident in Lagos),

14 Kofo Abayorni Road, Victoria Island,

P.M.B. 2197, Lagos,

Nigeria.

Tel: 614226/611722



SIERRA LEONE

Office of the High Commissioner for the Republic of Sierra Leone

(Resident in Lagos).



SINGAPORE

(Resident in Singapore)



SOMALIA

Embassy of the Somali Democratic Republic (Resident in Lagos),

5 Eletu Ogabi Street, Plot 1270, Victoria Island,

P.O. Box 6355,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 611283, 610834



SPAIN

Ambassador: Mr Jorge Montealegre Buire

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain,

Lamptey Avenue Extension, Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 1218, Accra.

Tel: 0302-774004, 0302-774005



SUDAN

Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Sudan

(Resident in Lagos), 40 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi,

P.O. Box 2428, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 615889/617311



SWEDEN

Embassy of Sweden (Resident in Lagos),

26 Monoley Street

P.O. Box 1097, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 630672/77/81/88, 631049.





SWITZERLAND

Embassy of Switzerland,

9 Water Road, North Ridge Area,

P.O. Box 359, Accra.

Tel: 0302-228125.

Telex: 2197

Website: www.eda.admin.ch



UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA

High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania

(Resident in Lagos)

45 Ademola Street, SW Ikoyi, P.O. Box 6417, Lagos

Nigeria.

Tel: 682757



TOGO

Embassy of the Republic of Togo,

Togo House, Near Cantonments Circle, P.O. Box C120,

Cantonments, Accra.

Tel: m950.

Telex: 2166



TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

(Resident in Lagos),

Plot 1374, 6 Oarim Kotun Street Victoria

Island, P.O. Box 6392, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 614527



TUNISIA

Embassy of Tunisia (Resident in Lome).



TURKEY

Embassy of Turkey (Resident in Lagos).



UNITED KINGDOM

Osu Link, Ridge, Accra

Contact: 0302 221665, 0302 221745, 0302 221715

Email: bhcomm@ghana.com



UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Embassy: No. 19 Fifth Link Road, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana

Consular Section, U.S. Embassy, P.O. Box 194, Greater Accra, Ghana

Tel: [233] (302) 775348, 775349, 775295 or 775298

FAX: [233] (302) 776008

Website: www.ghana.usembassy.gov



VENEZUELA

Embassy of the Republic of Venezuala

(Resident in Lagos)

Plot 863B,

Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island,

P.O. Box 3727,

Lagos. Nigeria.

Tel: 611590



VIETNAM

Embassy of the Republic of Vietnam

(Resident in Luanda)



YUGOSLAVLA (CLOSED!!!)

Embassy of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia,

No. 47 Senchi Street Airport Residential Area,

P.O. Box 1629, Accra.

Tel: 0302-775761/776868





ZAIRE

Embassy of the Republic of Zaire (Resident in Lome),

B.P. 1102.

Tel: 215255



ZAMBIA

High Commission of the Republic of Zambia

No. 6 Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,

Cantonments, Accra,

Phone 0302-782298 and 0302-767692.

Opposite Chinese Embassy



ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe High Commission (Resident in Lagos),

6 Kasumu Ekemode Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 619328



