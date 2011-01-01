Defence Force

Summary

Professional Army.

Rank

Ghana is in 2017 ranked 101 (out of 133) countries considered for the annual GFP review. It maintains a PwrIndx of 2.0612.

Branches

Army, Navy, Air Force, Police Force, Civil Defence

Manpower availability:
  • Air force: 1,000 members consists of one counterinsurgency squadron equipped with MB-326K and MB-339 aircraft; three transport squadrons equipped with F-27 and F-28 Fokkers, a C-212 Aviocar, and Skyvan aircraft; and one training squadron equipped with MB-326F, Bulldog, and L-29 Delfin aircraft. The air force also has Bell, Mi-2 Hoplite, and SA-319 helicopters.
 Air power
  • Total aircraft strength: 25
  • Transport aircraft 13
  • trainer aircraft 5
  • Total Hericopter strength 14

Army strength

300 armored fighting vehicle.

Navy strength

  • 20 total Naval assets

  • 11 patrol craft

Ghana Military Expenditure

 146.20 USD Million in 2016.

Chief of The Defence Staff

Lt Gen OB Akwa

Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Adm PK Faidoo

Chief of Air Staff

AVM MT Nagai

Chief of Army Staff

Maj Gen A Ayamdo

Chief of Staff

Rear Adm Beick-Baffour

Force Sergeant Major

CWO Barker R

Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools.

LT COL Richard Kainyi Mensah, Chief traning officer, Ghana Military Academy.
Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, commandant.
Commandant, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre

Air Vice Marshal Griffiths S. Evans, Commandant.
General Officer Commanding the Northern Command.

Brigadier Genaral SB Alloh, Genaral Officer Commanding.
General Officer Commanding Southern Command.

Brigadier General M Whajah, General Officer Commanding.
General Officer Commanding central Command.

Brigadier General CB Alhassan, General Officer Commanding.
Director of Public relation

Col M'Bawine Atintande

Directorate of Public Relations
General Headquarters
Burma Camp-Accra

Telephone: +233-302-775665
Fax: +233-302-772241
Email: dprinfo@gaf.mil.gh

 

 

 

 