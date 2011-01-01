|
Defence Force
|
Summary
|
Professional Army.
|
Rank
|
Ghana is in 2017 ranked 101 (out of 133) countries considered for the annual GFP review. It maintains a PwrIndx of 2.0612.
|
Branches
|
Army, Navy, Air Force, Police Force, Civil Defence
|
Manpower availability:
|
|Air power
|
|
Army strength
|
300 armored fighting vehicle.
|
Navy strength
|
|
Ghana Military Expenditure
|
146.20 USD Million in 2016.
|
Chief of The Defence Staff
|
Lt Gen OB Akwa
|
Chief of Naval Staff
|
Rear Adm PK Faidoo
|
Chief of Air Staff
|
AVM MT Nagai
|
Chief of Army Staff
|
Maj Gen A Ayamdo
|
Chief of Staff
|
Rear Adm Beick-Baffour
|
Force Sergeant Major
|
CWO Barker R
|
Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools.
|
LT COL Richard Kainyi Mensah, Chief traning officer, Ghana Military Academy.
|
Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College
|
Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, commandant.
|
Commandant, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre
|
Air Vice Marshal Griffiths S. Evans, Commandant.
|
General Officer Commanding the Northern Command.
|
Brigadier Genaral SB Alloh, Genaral Officer Commanding.
|
General Officer Commanding Southern Command.
|
Brigadier General M Whajah, General Officer Commanding.
|
General Officer Commanding central Command.
|
Brigadier General CB Alhassan, General Officer Commanding.
|
Director of Public relation
|
Col M'Bawine Atintande
Directorate of Public Relations