Ghana Dictionary C

Chacha
Gambling
Chalay
Friend
Chaliwotay
Rubber slippers. "Wote" in the Ga language means "let's go." Challey is a slang term for pal or buddy. The name "chali wotay" may thus suggest the ease with which one wears the slippers and goes about his or her business, without the hassles of tying shoe laces.
Chao
plenty
Chas'kele
Ghanaian cricket. Played with a stick and battered empty milk can.
Chen-che-ma
Old Car; derived from a bush in the forest, known for weak trunk, which fel over after rains and blocked the pathways. Akan Kyenkyema. Became popular sland in early seventies when a lot of new vehicles were imported and there was annoyance at the very old ones on the road that went too slow.
Chin-chin-ga
Kebab; Small pieces of grilled meat strung on a stick
Chisel
A cheat (a miser)
Choos
Food
Choose
Leave, Escape.
Chop-money
Daily, Weekly or monthly house keeping allowance from Husband to wife.
Chopbar
Local Resturant. Operates mainly at lunchtime.
Chrife
Born again christian.
Coco
(noun) Cornmeal porriadge; (verb) Easy
Colo
Old fashioned. Derived from the word Colonial
Comot
1 Come out 2 Get away! E.g. comot for here jo! 3 Excuse me e.g. comot road make I pass.