Ghana Dictionary C
- Chacha
- Gambling
- Chalay
- Friend
- Chaliwotay
- Rubber slippers. "Wote" in the Ga language means "let's go." Challey is a slang term for pal or buddy. The name "chali wotay" may thus suggest the ease with which one wears the slippers and goes about his or her business, without the hassles of tying shoe laces.
- Chao
- plenty
- Chas'kele
- Ghanaian cricket. Played with a stick and battered empty milk can.
- Chen-che-ma
- Old Car; derived from a bush in the forest, known for weak trunk, which fel over after rains and blocked the pathways. Akan Kyenkyema. Became popular sland in early seventies when a lot of new vehicles were imported and there was annoyance at the very old ones on the road that went too slow.
- Chin-chin-ga
- Kebab; Small pieces of grilled meat strung on a stick
- Chisel
- A cheat (a miser)
- Choos
- Food
- Choose
- Leave, Escape.
- Chop-money
- Daily, Weekly or monthly house keeping allowance from Husband to wife.
- Chopbar
- Local Resturant. Operates mainly at lunchtime.
- Chrife
- Born again christian.
- Coco
- (noun) Cornmeal porriadge; (verb) Easy
- Colo
- Old fashioned. Derived from the word Colonial
- Comot
- 1 Come out 2 Get away! E.g. comot for here jo! 3 Excuse me e.g. comot road make I pass.