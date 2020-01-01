Economy / Business
Ghana Dictionary D
Dedross
Getting into a dates pants
Doe
Money
Don't Touch Me
Cheap soap
Dongomi
Clearance sale
Dope-fine
Good
Dotcom
(.com) email. Eg. You can
dotcom
the information tomorrow.
