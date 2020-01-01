Ghana Dictionary F
- Face-the-wall
- Konkonte; Lapiwa; Locally made food from Cassava. For unknown reasons, people who eat it outside hide from passerbys by facing the wall
- Fag
- Cigarette
- Father Christmas
- Santa Claus
- Feeli Feeli
- Crystal Clear; live; with the naked eye. E.g. If he were to meet me feeli feeli it would not be pleasant.
- Filla
- Latest news.
- Flash
- Calling somebody's mobile phone, without waiting for him/her to answer. i.e signalling using a mobile phone
- Foes
- (aka Broni Waawu). Second hand clothing.