Ghana Dictionary F

Face-the-wall
Konkonte; Lapiwa; Locally made food from Cassava. For unknown reasons, people who eat it outside hide from passerbys by facing the wall
Fag
Cigarette
Father Christmas
Santa Claus
Feeli Feeli
Crystal Clear; live; with the naked eye. E.g. If he were to meet me feeli feeli it would not be pleasant.
Filla
Latest news.
Flash
Calling somebody's mobile phone, without waiting for him/her to answer. i.e signalling using a mobile phone
Foes
(aka Broni Waawu). Second hand clothing.