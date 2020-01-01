Ghana Dictionary S

Sabi
To know. Eg. "I sabi" means I know
Sakora
Totally shaved head; Baldhead
Samambo
Chanting Songs
Sankofa
Comes from the language of the Akan people of Ghana and means looking back to move forward.
Shito
Spices/hot pepper
Skin Pain
1 Malice. 2 Player hater.
Sopi
left over food: derived from the word Surplus
Sopiboys
(used in schools) Boys who rummage plates for left over food
Sound
A Slap. Eg. I go SOUND you
Spat
Sleep
Split
Leave, Escape, Go. Eg. I dey split means I'm leaving
Supi
Lesbianisim(?)
Susu
Voluntary informal saving schemes; It plays an important role in providing working capital for micro-enterprises in the informal sector;
Swine
Dispicable/Obnoxious person