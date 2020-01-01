Ghana Dictionary S
- Sabi
- To know. Eg. "I sabi" means I know
- Sakora
- Totally shaved head; Baldhead
- Samambo
- Chanting Songs
- Sankofa
- Comes from the language of the Akan people of Ghana and means looking back to move forward.
- Shito
- Spices/hot pepper
- Skin Pain
- 1 Malice. 2 Player hater.
- Sopi
- left over food: derived from the word Surplus
- Sopiboys
- (used in schools) Boys who rummage plates for left over food
- Sound
- A Slap. Eg. I go SOUND you
- Spat
- Sleep
- Split
- Leave, Escape, Go. Eg. I dey split means I'm leaving
- Supi
- Lesbianisim(?)
- Susu
- Voluntary informal saving schemes; It plays an important role in providing working capital for micro-enterprises in the informal sector;
- Swine
- Dispicable/Obnoxious person