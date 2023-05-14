10 things to know about Nigerian Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking marathon

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, has embarked on a cooking marathon with hopes of breaking the Guinness Book of Record's longest cooking hours.

Hilda who has tagged her quest "Cook-a-thon", began her journey on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and is expected to complete it on Monday 15th May 2023.



The current record is held by Indian chef Lata Tandon, who cooked 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.



Hilda has received massive support from Nigerians as people have turned up at her restaurant "My Food by Hilda" located in Lagos, where she is doing her Cook-a-thon.



Here are 10 things to know about the cooking marathon according to Oga Yenne



1. Hilda is not permitted to sit while cooking.

2. She’s not allowed to take coffee, stimulants, or any energy drink to artificially boost her energy and bodily strength while cooking.



3. She's allowed to eat food, drink water or fruit juice, & take glucose



4. She has just 5 minutes rest per hour [meaning for every 1 hour, she is entitled to just 5 minutes rest or break, that’s an hour break in every 12 hours].



5. She cooks different meals simultaneously. She is at liberty to cook any meal she likes. There are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook.



6. The current holder of the title Hilda seeks to break is an Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

7. Uber, one of her partners is offering a 40% discounted ride to the venue for people who wish to join and cheer her up.



8. To break the record, Hilda Baci is attempting to cook for 96 hours, using extra 9 hours to break the world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking a marathon.



9. The cooking is taking place at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.



10. She cooks round the clock, no sleep (Morning, afternoon, evening, and night. So, for 4 nights, she won't sleep)



