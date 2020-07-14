Entertainment

11 Ghanaian celebrities who got ‘day jobs’ that you probably don’t know about

These celebrities may be known for one thing or another either on the screens or within the showbiz space but they got other jobs away from what most people have known them for.

1.Elikem Kumordzie



We are starting this list with Elikem because his day job as a tailor is very obvious. A few months ago, he advised his colleagues in the film industry to also try and get a day job to balance their lives and it sparked controversy.



2.Sandra Ankobiah



Sandra Ankobiah is known for her sweet taste for luxury fashion and extravagant globetrotting lifestyle.



However, she a Ghanaian lawyer and the CEO of Emerald Energy Ghana, an indigenous Ghanaian oilfields support service company that provides ancillary services that allow clients to have seamless operations both onshore and offshore.



3.Adjetey Anang





He is one of the prolific actors Ghana can boast of, from his days as Pusher in “Things We Do For Love” till now. Regardless, his life currently is not all about acting as he is now a lecturer at the National Film And Television Institute (NAFTI).



4.Salma Mumin







The Ghanaian actress if not busy on set shooting movies will be engaged with Salma’s Eatery, a restaurant she owns and as an entrepreneur. She has now started her fashion line as part of her day jobs.



5.Clemento Suarez







The Ghanaian comic actor and part-time rapper with a first degree from the University of Ghana has an 8-5 job with the British Council in Ghana. He revealed this when he appeared Nana Ama McBrown’s cooking show.

6.Luckie Lawson







The actress is one of the screen divas who got herself a day job a long time ago. Luckie owns and runs Mangoose, a popular restaurant in East Legon and that has even taken her time more in recent times that featuring in movies.



7.KOD







The Ghanaian TV and Radio personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, has a day job that is still not away from the arts and creative industry. He is a fashion designer and owns the Nineteen57 brand. He is also an event organizer. He recently quit his Starr Fm job to focus on his fashion business.



8.Naa Ashorkor





The mother of two shot to the limelight with her acting career. However, she has fast transitioned into a media personality that sees pursuing her radio presenting career as her day job and now doing movies once a while. Naa currently works with Asaase Radio, a new radio station in Accra.



9.Reggie Rockstone







Reggie Rockstone has been rapping close to 3 decades and he has even credited as the founder of Hip Life. That aside, the rapper’s life and source of income are not all about music. He is an entrepreneur who inherited his father’s night club business.



He sells Waakye with his wife and that has become more popular as his day job after Shatta Wale took a dig at him. He now goes out personally to do Waakye delivery for his customers.



In case you don’t know, he is the one behind the Waakye in a jar that took over social media a few weeks ago.

10.D Black







D Black is not far from the entrepreneurial lifestyle of his Hip Life Grand Papa (Reggie Rockstone). Apart from the music business, D Black also owns a night club that shares a wall with the Reggie Rockstone office. He is an event planner as well.



11.Delay







Like she calls herself, 'Delay is a big man in the game'. She is not your regular TV Host, Delay who quit her radio presenting job years ago is now a full-time businesswoman and she has her brand of Sardines and Spaghetti that she sells in large quantities across Ghana.

