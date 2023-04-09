0
Menu
Entertainment

12 female celebrities who stun in 'Boubou' outfits

Jackie, Toke And Co.png These female celebrities stylishly rocked their boubou outfits

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: braperucci.africa

The 'Boubou', a traditional West African attire, has become a status symbol for wealth in African countries due to its association with cultural heritage and elegance.

Wealthy women, also known in the modern term “rich aunties,” have embraced the outfit as a symbol of their success and status.

The 'boubou' is often made from luxurious materials, such as silk or lace, and is decorated with intricate beading, embroidery, and other embellishments.

It is worn on special occasions and is seen as a symbol of cultural pride, elegance, and wealth.

Additionally, the popularity of 'boubou' has also increased due to the rise of African fashion and its recognition on a global scale.

Below are 12 stylish personalities giving 'Rich Auntie' vibes in their Boubou outfits

Jackie Appiah

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



Afua Rida

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Afua Rida (@afuarida)



Serwaa Amihere

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serwaa Amihere [ Psalm 3 ] (@serwaaamihere)



Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)



Tiwa Savage

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Banke Kuku (@bankekuku)

Peace Hyde

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by P E A C E • H Y D E (@peac_hy)



Chioma Good Hair

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)



Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiffany Amber (@tiffanyamberng)



Powede

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)



Toolzo

Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha