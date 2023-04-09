12 female celebrities who stun in 'Boubou' outfits

These female celebrities stylishly rocked their boubou outfits

The 'Boubou', a traditional West African attire, has become a status symbol for wealth in African countries due to its association with cultural heritage and elegance.

Wealthy women, also known in the modern term “rich aunties,” have embraced the outfit as a symbol of their success and status.



The 'boubou' is often made from luxurious materials, such as silk or lace, and is decorated with intricate beading, embroidery, and other embellishments.



It is worn on special occasions and is seen as a symbol of cultural pride, elegance, and wealth.



Additionally, the popularity of 'boubou' has also increased due to the rise of African fashion and its recognition on a global scale.



Below are 12 stylish personalities giving 'Rich Auntie' vibes in their Boubou outfits

