Entertainment

13 -year-old describes Ghana politics as ‘Adam and Eve’

Comedian Adwoa Attah and Rev. Erskine

Adwoa Attah, a 13-year-old comedian and host of eTV Ghana’s newly introduced comic show, Gong Gong Beater, has described Ghanaian politics as ‘Adam and Eve’.

Speaking on the Myd-Morning Radio Show with Rev. Erskine on Y107.9fm, she said this following her revelation that she would like to become a politician in future so that she can help her country, Ghana.



According to her, “Being an actress has always been my dream but what I really aspire to be in future is a politician so that I can help our country Ghana because now, politics has become like Adam and Eve. Everyone is pointing fingers at each other”.

Araba confessed that even though she will always be a comedian, at a point in her life, she would have to drop comedy to some extent so that she can do the actual work of being a politician and helping the people of Ghana.



However, for now, she is doing the best that she can by providing comic relief to people while addressing issues on her programme ‘Gong gong beater’ which will air on eTV Ghana every Saturday at 8pm starting on the 1st of August.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.