1993 babies, we turning 30 this year - Mercy Eke defends age

Big Brother Naija reality star and socialite, Mercy Eke has insisted that she is turning 30 this year, though she has been accused of age fraud by netizens.
A few days ago, Mercy showed her voter’s card which unfortunately revealed her age to be 32 years and not 29 years as she claims.
The star responded to a couple of trolls who came directly at her.
Her colleague, CeeC also shaded and accused her of telling lies about her age.
In a new post, Mercy stressed that she is turning 30 this year and not otherwise.
She described herself as a “1993 baby”.
She wrote: “1993 babies, we turning 30 this year.
"3rd level about to bang I can’t wait, what to do? I’m definitely having a baby"
Collect your pvc. Nigeria will be great again????????#CollectYourPVC pic.twitter.com/EDL15xYAbb— Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) January 14, 2023