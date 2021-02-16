2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list announced by Avance Media

50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

Source: Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei, Contributor

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Ghana’s most hard-working youth, leading PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the sixth edition of the annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.

The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic. Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology. Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Stonebwoy, Samuel Gyamfi, Berla Mundi, ZionFelix, Clemento Suarez etc.



Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order. without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19.



Head of operations of Avance Media, Emmanuel Asieme Ayine, noted that the annual rankings of influential young Ghanaians continue to serve as an inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.



Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.



1. Akosua Manu



2. Alfred Ocansey



3. Anthony Dzamefe



4. Berla Mundi



5. Bright Simons



6. Clemento Suarez



7. Dancegod Lloyd

8. Daniel Dotse



9. Diana Hamilton



10. Edem Agbana



11. Elijah Amoo Addo



12. Emmaline Datey



13. Emmanuel Ohene Kofi Bilson



14. Enock Darko



15. Felix Adomako Mensah



16. Francis Abban



17. Gregory Rockson



18. Henry Nana Boakye

19. Isaac Aidoo



20. Isaac Jay Hyde



21. Jessica Poku



22. John Dumelo



23. Jonathan Mensah



24. Jordan Ayew



25. Jorge Appiah



26. Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor



27. Kidi



28. Kobby Blay



29. Kow Essuman

30. Kuami Eugene



31. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.



32. Kwadwo Sheldon



33. Laud Anthony Basing



34. Makafui Awuku



35. Medikal



36. Nana Gyasi Owusu



37. Peace Hyde



38. Peter Awin



39. Rabiu Alhassan



40. Sammy Gyamfi

41. Samuel Awuku



42. Samuel Nartey George



43. Serwaa Amihere



44. Sista Afia



45. Stonebwoy



46. Theophilus Acheampong



47. Thomas Partey



48. Victoria Michaels



49. Wendy Shay



50. Yanfo Hackman





