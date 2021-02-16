2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list announced by Avance Media

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Ghana’s most hard-working youth, leading PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the sixth edition of the annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.
The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic. Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology. Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Stonebwoy, Samuel Gyamfi, Berla Mundi, ZionFelix, Clemento Suarez etc.
Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order. without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19.
Head of operations of Avance Media, Emmanuel Asieme Ayine, noted that the annual rankings of influential young Ghanaians continue to serve as an inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.
1. Akosua Manu
2. Alfred Ocansey
3. Anthony Dzamefe
4. Berla Mundi
5. Bright Simons
6. Clemento Suarez
7. Dancegod Lloyd
8. Daniel Dotse
9. Diana Hamilton
10. Edem Agbana
11. Elijah Amoo Addo
12. Emmaline Datey
13. Emmanuel Ohene Kofi Bilson
14. Enock Darko
15. Felix Adomako Mensah
16. Francis Abban
17. Gregory Rockson
18. Henry Nana Boakye
19. Isaac Aidoo
20. Isaac Jay Hyde
21. Jessica Poku
22. John Dumelo
23. Jonathan Mensah
24. Jordan Ayew
25. Jorge Appiah
26. Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor
27. Kidi
28. Kobby Blay
29. Kow Essuman
30. Kuami Eugene
31. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.
32. Kwadwo Sheldon
33. Laud Anthony Basing
34. Makafui Awuku
35. Medikal
36. Nana Gyasi Owusu
37. Peace Hyde
38. Peter Awin
39. Rabiu Alhassan
40. Sammy Gyamfi
41. Samuel Awuku
42. Samuel Nartey George
43. Serwaa Amihere
44. Sista Afia
45. Stonebwoy
46. Theophilus Acheampong
47. Thomas Partey
48. Victoria Michaels
49. Wendy Shay
50. Yanfo Hackman