2020 Rapperholic will accommodate just a few audiences – Sarkodie

The coronavirus pandemic which plagued the world a year ago is still causing many people to fall sick and leaving a lot more dead.

This has caused many in the entertainment industry to put a hold on concerts and all events that seat a larger number of people at the same venue.



Here in Ghana, events have been capped to a minimum number of attendees and that is exactly what Sarkodie and his team hope to do during this year's Rapperhiolic concert.



At the launch of the annual event at the SkyBar, Villagio, Sarkodie said due to the pandemic, his team has made arrangements to have a minimal number of audiences come into the auditorium, while they focus more on the virtual side of the concert.



He said the safety and health of his fans are important to him, the reason why they have taken that decision to curb the spread in coronavirus infections.



“Obviously its pandemic time and we can’t do the Rapperholic you guys know or else by the time we are done everybody will be sick…so we don’t want to take things for granted, we will take all precautions and cut down the number drastically and focus more on the virtual,” Sarkodie told the press at the launch.

Rapper Sarkodie and his team officially launched Rapperholic 2020 concert which he stages every December to give his fans a treat during a night of non-stop fun and music.



Present at the launch was TV star Nana Aba Anamoah, DJ Mensah, Kofi Amoabeng and a host of other top-notch industry players.







