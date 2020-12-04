2020 elections: Big Events Ghana to award Best Media Reportage

Big Events Ghana, an event production company intends to celebrate and reward excellence in election reporting after December 7, 2020.

On Election Day, the media plays a crucial role in keeping citizens abreast of what will go on before, during, and after voting had closed.



An independent, respected, and experienced committee has been set up by Big Events Ghana to monitor all media house reportage across the country during the election period.



The committee will take into consideration some key areas of reporting such as demonstrating journalistic integrity, compelling election stories using data-driven story-telling techniques among others.



Media coverage of elections has come a long way since the transition elections of 1992.

Indeed, many of the leading newsrooms relied heavily on new digital technologies, especially social media, not only to tell and source news stories but also to satisfy Ghanaians’ insatiable appetite for real-time news.



The reason to award the Best Media coverage for the 2020 General Election is to help the media in Ghana to improve their performance in order to stay ahead of the curve.



Who wins the ultimate prize and the bragging rights as winner of Best Media Reportage in the 2020 General Election?



Big Events Ghana are organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality Awards [RTP] and Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST).