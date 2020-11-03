2020 polls: 'I criticised dumsor; if it has ended today, Nana Toaso' – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

“I criticised dumsor, if it has ended today, Nana Toaso”, these were the words of rapper Sarkodie in his latest song, titled ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene to endorse President Akufo-Addo with just a month to the 7 December 2020 polls.

Even though the issue of which government ended dumsor remains controversial, Sarkodie noted that if he is enjoying uninterrupted power supply and his child will enjoy free SHS, then he endorses President Akufo-Addo.



The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker stated that since he had pointed out pressing issues like inflation and dumsor in his 2015 songs titled 'The Masses' and 'Dumsor', respectively, it is appropriate to give praise where it is due.



Sarkodie also mentioned President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party’s popular campaign catchphrase, “The battle is the Lord’s” in the outro of the song.



Recently, the Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, also touched on the controversial issue of which government ended dumsor.

He indicated that former president John Mahama, during his tenure, stabilised the erratic power situation (dumsor) that bedevilled the country before his defeat.



“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office”, Rev Korankye Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2020 when he catalogued the achievements of all the Presidents of the fourth republic, as part of his teachings about honouring rather than insulting the political fathers of the land.



“John Mahama did roads; let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness”, he said.