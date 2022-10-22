4 Ghanaian celebrities who have hit at government this week

A collage of the 4 Ghanaian celebrities

Government has come under criticism from a cross-section of the public due to the current economic crisis.

In the wake of this, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been at the receiving end from almost all and sundry.



While the “ordinary citizens” have been agitating on and off social media, Ghanaian celebrities have also not held back from expressing their dissatisfaction against government.



In the past week, some Ghanaian celebrities have called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Finance to sit up and address the economic crisis fraught the country.



Below are some celebrities who have waded into the national conversation



Prince David Osei

The Ghanaian actor is one of the familiar supporters of the ruling government. He, alongside other celebrities like Kalybos was seen to be involved heavily clothed in NPP paraphernalia campaigning for the then Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, the movie star has openly displayed his disappointment in the government. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Prince called on government to seek help.



“Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how to stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy,” he tweeted.



Yvonne Nelson



The movie producer and actress is another popular figure who has not held back from bashing the government and calling for urgent steps to change the current tides.

In 2015, Yvonne Nelson led a demonstration against power cuts in Ghana, popularly known as “Dumsor”. Being a citizen and not a spectator as President Akufo-Addo implored Ghanaians, the model has this time taken to Twitter to quiz the President over his governance.



“Are you still the President? Are you still in this country? Are you this heartless? Do you hear people crying? Are you this heartless? No more campaign ahead so you are unbothered. You obviously feel nothing for Ghanaians. Such a disappointment”, she lamented.



Lydia Forson



The Ghanaian actress and social critic have also been vociferous over the state of affairs. She has opined that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, needs to resign.



According to her, the minister has performed woefully and thus is unfit to continue occupying his position.

Furthermore, she has asked the government to take a cue from Britain, whose Prime Minister has resigned her inability to lead.



“I really wish Gabby Otchere Darko’s obsession & admiration for the UK parliament included taking pointers as well on resignations and firing. It makes absolutely no sense that Ken Ofori Attah is still the finance minister; how? He’s lost the confidence of the people! She said in a tweet.



Nana Aba-Anamoah



The Ghanaian media personality and General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM has penned a long letter to Ken Ofori Atta.



The TV host in the letter discusses how the minister has failed in his capacity and needs him to resign. She called the minister an absolute failure in managing the economy and driving it into an abyss.

A portion of the letter reads, “Hmm. Maybe a part of you wants to leave and your cousin (President Akufo Addo-Addo) is backing you to the hilt on the altar of loyalty. But for God’s, spare the entire nation this prolonged spectacle of failure and let go of the burning rod.”



DQ/ESA