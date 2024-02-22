4 key updates on Hajia4Reall’s case

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, reportedly entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case. The development has sparked widespread discussion and attention on social media.

Below are some facts about the ongoing development.



Hajia4Reall only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money)



Out of the seven counts or charges she has been hit with, Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to the ‘Conspiracy to receive stolen money.’



Mona Faiz Montrage’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.



However, count 5 exposes Hajia4Reall to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



“Montrage, 31, of Accra. Pled guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years,” a statement from the US magistrate court read.

Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.



Court grants Hajia4Reall the option of surrendering her valued properties for payment



After agreeing to repay the stolen monies totalled at $2,164,758.41, the court under count 5, has granted Hajia4Reall the option of filling in the payments with her properties valued at the said amount.



She didn’t plead guilty under duress



In the court documents, Hajia4Reall insisted that she wasn’t coerced or influenced into pleading guilty.



According to her, it was a well-thought-out decision, solely in her best interest.

“For me to plead guilty in my case or to change my plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’, I understand that my plea is accepted by the United States District judge who is assigned to my case. I understand that I have absolute right to insist that all rule 11 proceedings be conducted before article 111 judge and hereby confirm to the magistrate judge that no threats, promises or other improper inducement have been made to cause me to consent to this procedure,” parts of the documents read.



Her sentence may take several months from now



Hajia4Reall has entered a guilty plea, signaling the likelihood of an impending sentence. However, the formal sentencing process may extend over several months. As per court documents, she is scheduled to appear for a control date on May 31st, a pivotal step in determining the date for her sentencing.



A ‘control date’ is a court hearing where both sides appear before the magistrate to discuss scheduling and legal issues.



Even though she admitted her guilt in front of Judge Sarah Cave at the magistrate court, Hajia4Reall will be officially sentenced at the US District Court, where Judge Paul A. Crotty will preside.





How Hajia4Reall took over US$2million from 6 victims using 5 bank accounts



Hajia4Reall allegedly took over US$ 2 million from 6 victims using 5 bank accounts.



Investigations revealed that she maintained five foreign bank accounts in which she accumulated money obtained from six victims.



The socialite illicitly established five bank accounts using fictitious business entities across three distinct banks in Bronx, New York.



The accounts, designated as 'Montrage Accounts' and sequentially numbered from Account 1 to Account 5, reportedly accumulated deposits amounting to $2,165,000 from victims.



Background

Mona Faiz Montrage widely known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



EB/BB