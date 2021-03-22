5 Ghanaian artistes who are incredible dancers

We know them for their lyrical talent but the real deal is they can also bust a move!

In Ghana, some of the best singers are also good performers, especially on stage and in their music videos.



Not all artists are born with the talent required to dance and sing at the same time and even with it, it takes tons of extra work for them to put their shows together.



So let’s see why these people deserve to be in the top 5 ‘dancing singers’ in Ghana.



Mr Drew



The Highly Spiritual Music signee is one of the best among his peers in terms of dancing in recent times.

The ‘This Year’ hitmaker has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is not only good at releasing hit songs but also good at ‘bosting’ the brains of his fans with incredible dance moves.







In most of his songs, Mr Drew is frequently captured as the lead dancer with solid dance themes and a rhythmic choreography with his team.



Kuami Eugene



The ‘Open gate’ hitmaker has proven to be a great dancer wherever he finds himself.

He is mostly captured on social media effortlessly exhibiting some great dance moves while mostly grooving to his songs. Not forgetting his epic dancing skills during stage performance.







Medikal



Apart from the fact that he is a great rapper, Medikal has some great dance moves which he mostly flaunts on social media especially while dancing with his wife, Fella Makafui.





MzVee



Asides from having an incredibly silky and soothing voice, MzVee is also blessed with a dancing talent. During her days at LYNX Entertainment, the singer is mostly captured on social media dancing with Kuami Eugene. A typical example is her ‘Bend down’ song in which she was seen in a colorful choreography with the Rockstar.







Becca



Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as ‘Becca’ is mostly captured going ‘head-to-head’ with male choreographers in her video. Known as one of the best Ghanaian singers of all times, Becca is also blessed with ‘sick’ dance moves.