5 times Sarkodie made bold statements with his fashion sense

Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie has turned 35 today, July 10, 2020.

The award-winning musician is amongst the few fashionable male celebrities in Ghana promoting the country in the outside world.



The father-of-two has on several times been amongst our best dressed male celebrities at various events.



He looks amazing in denim jeans matched with simple shirts or jackets. He also looks very stunning in suits too.



Sarkodie never steps out without his dark glasses.



While he makes bold fashion statements, let’s go through his Instagram and get inspired by this looks.



















