6 facts about Josh Laryea, the pastor at the center of Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger brawl

Rev. Josh Laryea is Ghanaian pastor cum gospel singer

After having his big break with his popular song, ‘Ngboo’, Rev. Josh Laryea joined the train of popular gospel musicians in the country.

Over the years, his unconventional style of gospel, in which he presents a mix of rhythms and versatile vocal expression enhanced by his youthful energetic style, has won him a massive following.



He churned back-to-back hits, touched the hearts of gospel music lovers across Africa, earned several recognitions, and mounted huge stages until he ventured into the full-time ‘pastoral’ profession.



All these happened until he was hit with a scandal that somewhat ruined his career and ministry.



Although he soared over his struggles and returned to preaching the gospel, the commercial music aspect of his life, ceased.



With that being said, let's check out some facts about Rev. Josh Laryea



Josh Laryea is married with three kids



The gospel musician has been married for 20 years and blessed with three boys.

He and his wife, Vivian Laryea, have been blessed with three boys namely; Kirk, Josh Snr., and Kelly.







He has seven gospel music albums to his credit



Rev. Josh Laryea released his first album, dubbed ‘His Resurrection Power’ in 1992.



This was well patronized by fans all over the world including Canadian churches and universities due to the style and flavor of the songs on the album.



Two years later in 1994, he released the next one titled ‘Praise power’ and then the third album, ‘Ye tia tia woso’, in 1997.



Josh's fourth album, ‘Halleluyah Africa’, was released in 2002 and in 2004, he dropped another popular one titled ‘Ngboo’.

In 2005, he released his sixth album, ‘Overcomer’ and this earned him a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards.



‘Kane’, the seventh album was dropped in September 2013.



Josh Laryea won ‘Gospel Artiste of the Year' at the 2005 Ghana Music Awards and several others



Josh has won several awards and nominations including the Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2005 Ghana Music Awards.



He also won the Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2007 MTN CEVAL Gospel Awards.



At the 2008 Ghana Music Awards, Josh’s ‘Emere’ won the record of the year.



He currently heads a new church after exiting the ICGC

After leaving the International Central Gospel Church, ICGC, where he was the head pastor for the Doxa Temple branch, Rev. Josh Laryea now heads the Kharis Centre International Jesus Hill in Accra.



Josh Laryea was suspended from the ICGC on the basis of sexual misconduct, a situation which necessitated his decision to completely exit the church.



He was a lecturer and a chaplain at the Central University College



Whiles being a Pastor at the International Central Gospel Church, Rev. Josh Laryea was the Assistant Chaplain of the Central University College from 2000-2006.



He also lectured Christian Perspective on Management in the School of Business Management and Administration.



He is an old student of Accra Academy and Apam Senior High schools



Josh is an old student of Accra Academy and the Apam Secondary School in the central region.

His singing talent was said to be unearthed on campus where he led the Jama groups (fun groups) of both Accra Academy and Apam Secondary School.







