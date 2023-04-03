6 female celebrities who were abandoned by their fathers

These celebrities had absent fathers while growing up

It is often said that the harm of a father’s absence during childhood persists throughout life.

The quality of a father-child relationship, particularly with their daughters, can have positive effects on their social, emotional, and behavioral well-being.



Per research, high levels of a father’s involvement in their children’s lives result in higher levels of sociability, confidence, and self-control in children.



This is no different in our part of the world as some female celebrities have not been lucky enough to have both parents present in their lives.



They either have fathers who have been divorced from their mothers on awful terms, or fled when they were just a baby.



Interestingly, they either break down or drown in all sorts of emotions when sharing stories about their fathers during media interviews.



With that being said, let’s take a look at some female celebrities whose fathers have been absent in their lives



Efia Odo



Earlier in an interview with Peace FM sometime in 2021, Efia Odo stated that she grew up knowing just her mother.



Efia stated that her mother left for the United States when she was just 1 year old and after living with her grandmother for four years, she joined her mother in the states later.





Detailing that her father had since been absent, the actress broke down in tears while detailing her story.



Shugatiti







Shugatiti had stated countless times that growing up without a mother and father’s love while growing up, has molded her into the woman she currently is.



“It is because I grew up without love so I’m used to it. I grew up alone, without mum and dad. Even though I was living with people, there was no genuine love. I was living with my stepmother so the kind of words and insults that will descend on you each day, these social media insults and attacks are small.



"It’s not necessary to seek an expert’s help. I’m okay. It has built me in some way so it’s fine. It’s very difficult for me to show emotions though. Like I’m not even able to show emotions in my relationships so they doubt me a lot. Deep down I’ll be into the person but I’m not able to show emotions about it. In my dictionary, I show love but they don’t believe me” she stated in an interview with Okay Fm, sometime in 2022.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the popular socialite disclosed that she was at loggerheads with her father, prior to his death.



“We were not on good terms. We had a lot going on that I wouldn’t like to talk about. When I saw his lifeless body lying there, that’s where it hit me. I asked myself if he is really gone. He changed. He wasn’t the man I knew. I had not seen him for six or seven years before he died.

Hajia Bintu







In a recent interview with Delay, Hajia Bintu disclosed that she has never set eyes on her father in her entire life.



The 24-year-old social media influencer became emotional while discussing issues pertaining to her father’s absence in her life.



While stating that her mother and grandmother were the only present guardians she has ever had, Hajia Bintu said all she knows about her father is his name, identified as George.



Yvonne Nelson







Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, disclosed during an interview with popular Nigerian online news portal, Punch, that she is fonder of her mother because her father had been ‘missing’ in her life whiles growing up.



“My mum is the one I know. It’s not as if I don’t know my dad, my father is there of course, but he wasn’t really a part of my life and there’s really nothing to say about him. My dad is not such an amazing person in my life. I don’t have any good memories of him. He didn’t make any impact in my life. My mum single-handedly raised me. Big ups to all the single mums out there,” Yvonne Nelson stated.

Fella Makafui







In 2019, Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, disclosed that she had a sour relationship with her father while growing up.



The actress had on many occasions stated that she never had a ‘father and daughter’ relationship with her father because he was ‘irresponsible’.



In 2019, Fella took to Twitter to disclose how her father died and was buried without her knowledge due to how bitter their relationship was.



“I am grateful for the life of my family. Today has been a sad day for me even though it shouldn’t be. I lost my real father, he was even buried without my knowledge… I shouldn’t even feel this way, but I kinda always wanted that fatherly love but well. Everything happens for a reason.



“My mother hid this from me and had to tell me today. This man has really tortured me mentally right from childhood. I have always wanted to sue him when I was very young for causing my mother and I, a lot. But now I wished I had one on one convo or even a moment with him…well…”



Odehyieba Priscilla





In an interview with Delay in 2022, Ghanaian singer, Odehyieba Priscilla broke down while narrating her bitter ordeal with her father.



Priscilla disclosed that throughout her sixteen years of her existence, she had seen her father, Kofi Agyemang just twice.



She first saw her father at Wassa Akropong and saw him for the second time in her teens when she had risen to fame. At the time, she was twelve and was launching her project.



“After the event, he came to our house and said we should let bygones be bygones but my mother rejected it on the grounds that she was not informed of his coming. There was an altercation and he left,” she said while adding “I know he is at Pankrono but I don’t know where exactly the house is,” she stated.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EB/BB