6 hot Ghanaian secular and gospel collaborations that made headlines

An unholy alliance? Well, maybe not.

Music collaboration between Ghanaian gospel and secular artistes have in recent times sparked numerous controversies with people arguing that a gospel minister should have nothing doing with secular artistes.



These ‘critics’ go as far as quoting verses from the Bible to support the assertion that ‘Christians must not sit in the counsel of sinners or be unequally yoked with non-believers.



Others on the other hand have argued that everyone is equal in the eyes of God and that being a secular act does not stop one from producing a gospel song.



But in recent times, some ‘secular and gospel artiste-themed songs’ have stood the test of time and have triumphed against all odds. Perhaps, it’s as a result of the fact that the message being passed is right in moral and principle.



Not forgetting the fact that its unconventional ‘feel’ has somewhat impacted fans in a unique way.

Lets take a look at some 5 great songs composed by a team of Ghanaian secular and gospel artistes.



Lady Prempeh ft Richie and Asem; ‘Odo yi wo he’



Gospel artiste, Lady Prempeh in 2008 featured Lynx Entertainment’s Richie and Asem on her ‘Odo yi wo he’ song. The song was popular at the time particularly for its inspiring words which encourages people from diverse backgrounds to live peacefully.







Celestine Donkor ft Maa Cynthia, Efya and Akwaboah; ‘Thank You’

The gospel singer in 2020, released a song, titled Thank You, to crown what she termed as a difficult year. The song which features the likes of Efya and Akwaboah highlighted the importance of thanksgiving to God for his unending mercies.







Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo ft Sarkodie; ‘Ahobrase’



Titled ‘Ahobrase’, the legendary gospel group featured Sarkodie on the ‘hit song’ and the rapper delivered a massive verse on it. The motivational piece was released in 2020.





Opanka and Gifty Osei ‘Aburo Nkosua’



‘Dade Opanka’ in 2015 featured Gifty Osei, now ‘Gifty Adorye’ on a song entitled Aburo Nkosua. The song which was produced by Ephraim captured Opanka’s brisk encounter with death in that particular year. Gifty Osei on the other hand delivered a solid hook.







Nacee and Guru, ‘Boys boys’



Nacee is known to be a gospel vocalist but in 2017, he featured Guru on his jam/banger dubbed ‘Boys Boys’. The song which became an anthem gained prominence on most airwaves and screens in the country.





Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong, 'Hossana'



In 2015, Hi-Life Music legend Daddy Lumba joined forces with gospel musician Great Ampong on a tune titled ‘HOSSANA‘.



Produced by popular music producer,' Roro', 'Hossana' was one of the most talked-about and also among the biggest bangers at that time.



