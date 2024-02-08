6 years on, tributes pour in for the late Ebony

Ebony passed away in a car accident in 2018

Thursday, February 8, 2024, marks the sixth anniversary of the tragic death of Ebony Reigns, a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artiste who rose to fame with her hit songs ‘Poison’ and ‘Kupe’.

Ebony was killed in a ghastly motor accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road. She was returning from Sunyani to Accra after visiting her mother.



She died along with her assistant and long-time friend, Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and a soldier Atsu Vondee, who were in the same car with her.



Ebony Reigns, whose real name was Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was discovered and signed by Bullet, a member of the music duo Ruff n Smooth.



As the nation mourns her loss, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the late star and pay tribute to her legacy.

Radio presenter and media personality, Caroline Sampson posted on her Twitter handle, “Ebony Reigns, 6 years on.”



Other users paid their tributes to the late Ebony.



“Today Marks Exactly 6 years That Ebony Passed Away, Wherever You Are, May You Continue To Rest In Peace, Priscilla,” one posted



“6 years on, continue to rest in peace Ebony Reigns. Gone but not forgotten…your music lives on, Queen,” shared another.

“Today marks exactly 6 years since we lost our Queen of Ghana music, Ebony Reigns, in a fatal accident. She's gone, but her songs still live on in our hearts.”



Today marks exactly 6 years since Ebony died..



