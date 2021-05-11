7 Ghanaian celebrities who have showered heavy curses on social media users

Proverbs 18:21 confirms that "Death and life are in the power of the tongue” which means every word that comes out of one’s mouth has the ultimate power to either bless or curse.

Although spoken words have power as the Bible clearly states, what is unclear is whether the written ones could also be potent.



In recent times, social media has witnessed the incessant showering of ‘written curses’ on some individuals by some Ghanaian celebrities.



What triggers such actions in most cases is when these celebrities are infuriated by certain ‘harsh’ comments and trolls from social media users



They vent out the same hurt they feel by some of these comments by ‘helplessly’ resorting to curses.



With that being said, let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who have dished out curses to some individuals on social media



Lydia Forson



Lydia Forson on Sunday, May 9, 2021, rained curses on a social media user who criticized her mother.



This ensued after TV3 shared a ‘Mother’s Day’ photo of the actress with her mother beaming with smiles on Facebook.



After studying that particular picture closely, the social media user inquired why Lydia’s mother failed to advise her to wear something more decent.



But his inference that Lydia’s mother is a bad example who does not deserve to be celebrated on mother’s day angered the actor.



It was in this light that Ms. Forson replied saying:

“You will never know peace in this life. Never! Unless you go to God and pray for him to forgive you for having the audacity to speak on my mother.”







Kuami Eugene



The Ghanaian singer in 2020 cursed a fan that his family will languish in poverty for 600 years during an Instagram live session.



This was after the individual who also happens to be an upcoming artiste wrote in the comment session that: “My latest song sounds better than Kuami Eugene”.



The self-acclaimed 'Rockstar' who was at that time irritated by the fan’s comment replied saying: “God will punish your family with poverty for 600 years."







Selly Galley



It can be recalled that Ghanaian Actress Selly Galley invoked generational curses on a young lady for calling her barren on social media.



This was after the lady in question referred to Selly as an ‘ugly looking barren woman’ moments after she shared a photo of herself with no makeup on social media.



These were Selly’s words:

“I blocked you on my verified page for a similar comment, today you’re back here with more. I won’t let this slide. For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I’ve done to you or your family…I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy.”







Yvonne Nelson



It can be recalled that the Ghanaian actress in 2019 cursed a social media user after she was trolled for having a baby with a married man.



Yvonne had tweeted, ‘Know your worth’ but got a harsh reply from that particular individual saying: “know ur worth. So ur worth is having a baby for a married man? Wo twe wai”



Angry Yvonne also replied with:



“You are CURSED for life! Mark my words! Never bring my baby (daughter) into anything negative! God punish you! I’ve given you all the publicity you want! Enjoy it”















Salma Mumin

The Ghanaian actress in 2019 asked God to never forgive her colleagues in the showbiz industry who always churn negative comments about her.



Although unclear who she was referring to, Salma wrote:



“May God never forgive you for opening your mouth to say anything negative about me that you don’t know. This includes my celebrity colleagues and the general public.”







Shatta Wale



One can recall that sometime in 2020, the dancehall artiste cursed a fan who said he was too ugly to birth Majesty, his son.



This was after the dancehall artiste shared a photo of his son with the caption: “I am so proud of you my future doctor. Mummy and daddy love you so much”,



But in the quest to troll Shatta, the social media user indicated beneath the post that he is not the child’s biological father.



His comments infuriated Shatta who then cursed him:



“You go born dwarf. Mark it,”





Efia Odo



It can be recalled that in 2019, Efia Odo rained heavy curses on Shatta Wale after he advertised a wine shop on social media.



This was because it was rumoured that Shatta allegedly stole that particular wine shop contract from the actress, hence her action.



“Don’t forget your one and only wine shop for this Valentine’s Day!!!” the dancehall artiste tweeted.



But Efia Odo replied saying:



“Thief. I don’t blame you, you think it’s a joke right. What kind of friend are you Charles!! You’re evil and God will punish you.”







