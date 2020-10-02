80% of new producers will die out soon - Wei Ye Oteng

Music producer, Wei Ye Oteng

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Ye Oteng does not see the future of most young sound engineers and music producers in the country.

He disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that most of these producers do not have longevity in the industry due to how they do they operate.



Oteng stressed that most of these young producers lack a whole lot.



Sadly, Wei Ye Oteng stated that about 80 percent of these new producers in the country will fade away.

He made this statement when responding to an insulting comment made by his fellow producer, Prinx Pappi, a new producer on the block following his criticism of the Kumerica movement.



Wei Ye Oteng boasted of the high number of A-list musicians he has worked with and questioned the pedigree of his opponents.



He claimed that his brand thrives on a lot of things and not just about producing beats.