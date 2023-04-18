'A Detective Calls' to be staged on April 22 & 23, stars Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani, Naa Ashorkor et al

A Detective Calls will be staged at the National Theatre

Did you see Run for Your Wife?

My Goodness! That, for me was the ultimate definition of theatre.



Absolute magic on stage creatively put together by ImageBureau and April Communications!



And guess what? They are back with another!



Yes! In honour of the late, Ekow Blankson, get ready for a theatrical masterpiece as George Quaye directs his electrifying adaptation of J.B. Priestley's classic play 'An Inspector Calls'



'A Detective Calls' stages at the National Theatre on Saturday, April 22nd, and Sunday, April 23rd at 4pm and 8pm each day!

On stage; Fred Amugi, Naa Ashorkor, Akofa Edjeani, Roland Adom, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, Jackie Ankrah, Fiifi Coleman, and a lot more!



Tickets are selling now for 100-Cedis only at Nallem-Accra Mall, Baatsonaa Total, and Airport Shell.



You could also visit www.imagebureaugh.com or dial *365*2020#.



For Enquiries please call: 055 999 5496/ 055 999 3659



Supported by: Caveman Watches Nii Plants & Car Rentals Limited, Royal Black Soap, The Ghana Tourism Authority, The National Theatre, Daily Guide, Channel 247 and Peace Fm!

It is proudly sponsored by Stanbic Bank and powered by Ebony Condoms! Don't miss out on this thrilling theatrical experience.



'A Detective Calls' - a must-see play that will keep you at the edge of your seat!



NOTE: This is not a comedy.







