A modern craft village in Accra will solve unemployment - Chairman of Tetteh Quarshie Art Market

Traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market in Accra have appealed to the government to turn its attention to building the industry in Ghana.

More particularly, they want the government to focus on building a modern art and craft market in the Greater Accra Region as it has the potential of bridging the huge gaps of unemployment in the country.



Speaking on their behalf in an interview with Etsey Atisu, host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Frank Todah, the Chairman of the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market, explained that it is not enough that they have been apportioned a small piece of land to use for their businesses.



“Our elders say half a loaf is better than none. A different story would have been told if we hadn’t gotten this small piece of land. I’d say that yes, we are happy, for now, that at least we can continue our livelihoods but we wish and plead with government to take a second look at the handicraft sector. We need a modern craft village in the Greater Accra Region.



“It will solve the unemployment, the armed robbery issues in Accra because the industry is big and really lucrative,” he explained.



Frank Todah further argued that it is important for the government to begin thinking this way because unlike other professionals and labours in the country that are constantly leaving the country, the art industry has stayed put.



He reiterated the need for a relook at their situation and how to make better the industry.

“You know the White people bought, let me say, our human labour – our doctors and so on go there, but our craft aspect is still here with us. We have to take a second look at it,” he added.



Frank Todah and GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu were interacting on reflections of over two years since the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market was demolished and how traders have been coping since then.



AE/BB