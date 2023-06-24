ADOMcwesi out with new single release this Friday

ADOMcwesi

Ghanaian gospel music maverick, has released his highly anticipated AfroGospel single, “Grace 4 Grace.”

This uplifting track is set to make waves within the industry and touch the hearts of listeners with its powerful message of God’s abundant grace.



ADOMcwesi’s debut single, “Grace 4 Grace,” showcases his exceptional musical talent, soul-stirring vocals, and unwavering devotion to spreading the gospel through his music.



The fusion of vibrant Afrobeat rhythms, thumping hip-hop grooves and captivating gospel melodies creates an enchanting sound that will captivate audiences from all walks of life.



In commenting on the inspiration behind the song, ADOMcwesi asserted, “Grace 4 Grace" was our church’s theme for the year about 3 or 4 years ago. So it’s inspired by the teachings based on John 1:16.



Grace 4 Grace is a self explanatory Afrogospel song that assures listeners that it’s the blessings of God that enriches without added sorrow. It also highlights wealth and riches as first a mentality that demands daily confession to obtain manifestation.

It’s a reminder to all believers to lift up their heads from the rat race going on in life and fix their eyes on Jesus and the grace He has made available for us to go from glory to glory in life.



It’s a divine sound code to help Christians escape the trap and trick of the enemy that ensures that we chase after money and overwork ourselves at the expense of our daily early morning quiet times and even for some, Sunday services, only to end up eating the bread of sorrow, all is vanity.



There’s only one thing needful, to seek first God’s kingdom and then all other things will be added in a way that you wouldn’t have to sacrifice precious time that should be allocated to God on material things”.



ADOMcwesi’s distinct style and authentic delivery set him apart as a rising star in the gospel music scene.



Listeners can now experience the magic of “Grace 4 Grace” as the single is available for streaming on various digital platforms, including Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

ADOMcwesi’s talent, passion, and dedication to his craft shine through in this remarkable debut, leaving a lasting impact on all who encounter his music.



As the Ghanaian gospel community eagerly embraces ADOMcwesi’s debut release, music enthusiasts can expect more soul-stirring music from this talented artist in the near future.



With his unique sound and profound message, ADOMcwesi is poised to make a significant contribution to the growth and evolution of gospel music in Ghana and beyond.