AFCON 2024: Ghanaian celebrities taunt Nigerians on Twitter, celebrate Ivorians

BLACKO AND CO.png Black Sherif, KiDi and Nana Aba Anamoah

Mon, 12 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities are basking in moments of glee after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to their Ivorian counterparts in the just ended AFCON finals game on February 11, 2024.

After reiterating their self-acclaimed ‘Giant of Africa’ title and trolling Ghanaians extensively on social media, especially after qualifying for the AFCON finals, Nigeria got defeated in a 2:1 end result in Ivory Coast on home soil.

However, heightened excitement and fulfilment have taken over Ghanaians including celebrities, following their rivals (Nigeria’s) defeat and their inability to lift the AFCON 2024 trophy.

They have taken to social media to taunt their West African rivals, in what seemed like a revenge for all the trolls Ghanaians suffered at a time the Black Stars were outed out of the competition.

These celebrities have shared memes, hilarious tweets and spiteful reactions on social media to taunt Nigerians, who according to them have fallen of their ‘high horses’.

Check out the tweets below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Mettle (@joemettle)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???? (@dancegodlloyd)









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WARIS (@comedianwaris)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ian Wordi (@ianwordi)





EB/SARA
