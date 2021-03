About 1,000 people worked on 3Music Awards 2021 – Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Founder of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The much-talked-about 3Music Awards 2021 had a working team of close to a 1,000 people, says Sadiq Abdulai Abu, founder of 3Media Network, organisers of the scheme.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, he shared that the magnitude of the event required the high number.



“We’ve had close to about 1000 people working on this project. One thousand people who were directly impacted by this,” remarked Abu to host Daniel Dadzie.



“For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about 5, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras.”



The 3Music Awards 2021 was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. It was hosted by Naa Ashorkor and Jay Foley.



Kidi was the biggest winner on the night.



He won top awards including ‘Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ at the fourth edition of the awards scheme.



There were performances by the likes of Yaw TOG, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Medikal and Nana Acheampong.







Full list of winners below:



ARTISTE (MVP) OF THE YEAR



Kuami Eugene



Stonebwoy



Sarkodie



KiDi * WINNER



Adina



Diana Hamilton



Medikal



Fameye



GROUP OF THE YEAR



Keche



Dope Nation



Dead Peepol * WINNER



R2Bees



Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo



Bethel Revival Choir



Fra



Santrofi



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR



Mr Drew * WINNER



Kofi Jamar



Kweku Flick



Yaw Tog



Dead Peepol



Gyakie



Camidoh



Larusso



Kobby Salm



Bosom P Young



ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL AWARD)



“For My Brothers” by Ko-jo Cue*



“Black Love” by Sarkodie*



“Kpanlogo” by Darkovibes



“Anloga Junction” by Stonebwoy* * WINNER



“Araba” by Adina Thembi*



“Son Of Africa” by Kuami Eugene*



“The Experience” by MOG Music*



“Greater Than” by Fameye



EP OF THE YEAR



“Love and Happiness” by Killbeatz



“BLUE” by KiDi WINNER



Ayalolo EP – Afriyie



“Mood Swings” by Edem



“Contingency Plan” by Camidoh



“The Truth” by Kofi Jamar



“Lava Feels” by Joey B



“SEED” by Gyakie



SONG OF THE YEAR



Keche ft Kuami Eugene – No Dulling



Mr. Drew & Krymi ft. Sarkodie – Dw3 (Prod. by Kaywa)



Kidi – Say Cheese



KiDi – Enjoyment (Prod. By Mog Beatz) * WINNER

Kuami Eugene – Open Gate (Prod. by WillisBeatz)



Darkovibes ft King Promise – Inna Song



Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak) – Oofeetsɔ (Prod. by MOG Beatz)



Medikal – La Hustle Rmx ft. Criss Waddle x Joey B



Diana Hamilton – Adom Grace



Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan Hunu



Kweku Flick – Money



Stonebwoy – Sobolo



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR(TECHNICAL)



SAMSNEY



MOG *WINNER



WILLIS BEATZ



A-TOWN



RICHIE MENSAH



APYA



KAYSO



NACEE



VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR(100% PUBLIC)



Emelia Brobbey – Fa Me Ko



Stonebwoy – Putuu Freestyle (Prayer) * WINNER



King Jerry – Sankofa



KiDi – Say Cheese



Dead Peepol – Otan Hunu



AY Poyoo – GOAT



Ajeezay – Jerusalem Soup (Master KG Jerusalema Cover)



Yaw Tog – Sore



VIDEO OF THE YEAR(TECHNICAL)



Amaarae – Fancy *WINNER



R2Bees – YAWA



E.L – Efa Woho B3n



Stonebwoy – Everlasting



Pappy Kojo – Thomas Pompo Y3yaw



Okyeame Kwame – KPA



Adina – Why



Drupz – Rockstar



REGGAE DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR



Ras Kuuku



Epixode



Samini



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Larusso * WINNER



Jah Lead



RAGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR



Mzvee – Sheriff



Stonebwoy – African Party (Prod. Streetbeatz)



Larruso – Gi Dem (Prod. by BeatzDakay)



Kofi Jamar – Mi Dey Up (Remix) feat. Stonebwoy



Samini – Forever (Prod. by JMJ)



Jah Lead – Lonely (Prod. by JMJ)



Adina Thembi – WHY (Prod by Richie Mensa) * WINNER



Larusso ft Stonebwoy x Kwesi Arthur – Killy Killy Rmx







HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ACT OF THE YEAR



DopeNation



Joey B



Yaw Tog



Kweku Flick



Keche



Medikal * WINNER



Sarkodie

Eno Barony



HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Mr. Drew & Krymi ft. Sarkodie – Dw3 (Prod. by Kaywa)



Kelvynboy ft Manifest – Yawa No Dey



Sarkodie – Bumper (Prod. by Rexxie)



Fameye – Long Life ft. Kwesi Arthur (Prod by BodyBeatz)



Fameye – Okomfour Kwaadee (Prod. By Liquid Beatz)



DopeNation – Thank God ft. Kofi Kinaata (Prod. by B2)



Sarkodie – Ofeetsor ft. Prince Bright WINNER



Sarkodie ft King Promise – Anadwo



HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR



Kweku Smoke x Bosom P-Yung – Akata (Prod. by Phredxter)



Eno Barony – Argument Done



Kawabanga – Akatafo) ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie & Jay Bahd



Medikal – La Hustle ft. Joey B



Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd – Sore * WINNER



Kweku Flick – Money (Prod. by Apya)



Okese1 – Yie Yie



Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan Hunu



HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR



Fameye



KiDi



King Promise



Kofi Kinaata



Kuami Eugene * WINNER



Sista Afia



Akwaboah



Adina



HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Akwaboah – Gangsta Lovin (Prod. by MOGBeatz)



Stonebwoy – Sobolo (Prod By Unda Beatz) WINNER



Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes (Prod. By Two Bars)



Akwaboah – Posti Me



Kumi Guitar – Sex



Sista Afia ft Fameye – Party



King Jerry – Sankofa



Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung – Asabone (Prod. by Gomez Beatx)



GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR



Joe Mettle



Empress Gifty



Akesse Brempong



Celestine Donkor



MOG Music



Diana Hamilton * WINNER



Patience Nyarko



Joyce Blessing



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



Akesse Brempong – Blessed ft Joe Mettle



MOG – Jesus



Empress Gifty- Jesus Over Do



Diana Hamilton- Adom (Grace) * WINNER



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



Celestine Donkor – Adom ne Ahumobro



Joyce Blessing – Yendanase



Patience Nyarko – Mey3 Nyame Dea



Nacee – Nyame de Aba



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



Adina ft. Stonebwoy – Take Care of You



Keche – No Dulling ft. Kuami Eugene * WINNER



Stonebwoy ft Keri Hilson – Nominate



KiDi – One Man ft. Adina

Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak) – Oofeetsɔ (Prod. by MOG Beatz)



Mr. Drew & Krymi ft. Sarkodie – Dw3 (Prod. by Kaywa)



Sarkodie ft King Promise – Anadwo



Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan Hunu



Medikal ft Criss Waddle, Joey B – La Hustle Rmx



Darkovibes ft King Promise – Inna Song (Gin & Lime)



AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR



Kuami Eugene – Turn Up (Prod. by Kuami Eugene)



KiDi – Enjoyment (Prod. By Mog Beatz) * WINNER



Adina ft. Stonebwoy – Take Care of You



DarkoVibes ft. King Promise – Inna Song (Gin & Lime) (Prod. by Streetbeatz)



King Promise – Sisa (Prod. by GuiltyBeatz)



KiDi – Say Cheese (Prod. by Kayso)



Mr Drew – Later ft. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Samsney)



Keche – No Dulling ft. Kuami Eugene



Kuami Eugene – Open Gate (Prod. by WillisBeatz)



Stonebwoy ft Keri Hilson – Nominate



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Vyrusky



DJ Aroma WINNER



IPhone DJ



DJ Sly



DJ Wobete



DJ Wallpaper



DJ MpeseMpese



DJ Pakorich



FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR



Bhim Nation



SarkNation



Shatta Movement



Team Move



Kumericans * WINNER



AMG Beyond Kontrol



DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Kofi Mole



Amerado



Ohemaa Mercy



Empress Gifty WINNER



Camidoh



AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR



Davido *WINNER



Joeboy



Fireboy



Omah Lay



Master KG



Patoranking



Judikay



Dunsin Oyekan



RAPPER OF THE YEAR



Joey B



Medikal



M.anifest



Sarkodie



Strongman



Eno Barony *WINNER



Amerado



Ko-Jo Cue



BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

King Promise – Anadwo (ft Sarkodie) * WINNER



Camidoh – Maria



Jah Lead – Lonely



KiDi – One Man ft Adina



Prince Bright – Ofeetsor ft Sarkodie



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



Luigi MacClean – Oguama



MOG Music – Jesus



BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE



Adina – WHY



Rose Adjei – Na God



Celestine – Adom Ne Ahumobro



Sista Afia – Tena minky3



Diana Hamilton – Adom WINNER



Tiwaa – Ahobrasie



Efe Grace – Lord have your way



Adomaa – Be your own beautiful



BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG (BEST ALTE)



Adomaa – I Am Tar



Worlasi – Comot WINNER



Yaayaa – Musuo



Amaarae – Fancy



Akan ft EFYA – Mens3i Da



Santrofi – Mobo



FRA –Happy



Jean Feier – You are



Paapa – Tired



Super Jazz Club – Cellular



PERFORMER OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie – CEEK Performance WINNER



Kidi & Cina Soul – 3Music Awards



Kweku Smoke & Bosom P Young – 3Music Awards Performance



E.L – VGMA Performance



Worlasi – WorlaFest 2019



Diana Hamilton – At the Diana Hamilton Concert 2020



Episode – VGMA Performance



Celestine Donkor & Gideon Performance – VGMA



WOMAN OF THE YEAR



Wendy Shay



Adina *WINNER



Eno Barony



Sista Afia



Diana Hamilton



Celestine Donkor



EFYA



Empress Gifty



EMERGING WOMAN OF THE YEAR



Jayana



Gyakie *WINNER



Tiisha



Naana Blu



Mishasha



Ruth Adjei



Amaarae



Efe Grace



MOST STEAMED SONG OF THE YEAR – Y’abr3 – Kofi Mole



Most Streamed Act of the Year – Medikal



Music Legends Awards’ Honorary – Elder S.K. Appiah



Next Rated Act of the Year – Malcom Nuna