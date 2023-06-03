Aburi Gardens overtakes Kakum National Park as most visited tourist site in 2022

A driveway at the Aburi gardens

Aburi Gardens, a lush oasis nestled in the mountains of Ghana, has surpassed the renowned Kakum National Park to be ranked the most visited tourist site in 2022, according to the fourth Ghana Tourism survey.

The scenic gardens attracted a staggering 186,109 visitors between January to June 2022, outshining the second-placed Kakum National Park, which welcomed 136,256 tourists.



Known for its breathtaking botanical displays and serene ambience, Aburi Gardens has long been a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and those seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Its vibrant collection of exotic plants, vibrant flowers, and scenic walking trails have continued to captivate visitors from both domestic and international origins.



While Aburi Gardens took the lead, other notable sites also garnered substantial visitation numbers halfway through 2022. The Kumasi Zoo, situated in the heart of the Ashanti Region, secured the third position with a commendable 114,683 visitors. Cape Coast Castle, a poignant reminder of Ghana’s historical past, followed closely with 86,692 tourists exploring its corridors and dungeons. Similarly, the neighbouring Elmina Castle welcomed 72,691 visitors who were eager to delve into Ghana’s rich history.



TOP 10 MOST VISITED ATTRACTIONS/SITES IN GHANA 2022



Shai Hills Reserve, a nature lover’s paradise known for its diverse wildlife and remarkable rock formations, attracted 48,116 visitors, showcasing its enduring appeal.

In the capital city, Accra Zoo entertained 45,825 visitors with its wide array of animal species, while Bunso Arboretum, with its enchanting canopy walkway and botanical wonders, charmed 40,895 visitors.



The survey also highlighted the cultural treasures that drew tourists’ attention in 2022.



Prempeh II Jubilee Museum in Kumasi, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom, recorded 21,139 visitors eager to learn about the region’s regal past. Additionally, the majestic Kintampo Waterfalls, cascading with breathtaking beauty, mesmerized 18,231 visitors who flocked to witness this natural wonder.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global tourism industry, and Ghana is no exception. However, the report highlights the improved outcomes due to efforts and measures taken by the Ghana Tourism Authority.