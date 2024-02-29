Ace Highlife musician Kojo Ashakan makes a comeback with 'Stealing in the name of the Lord'

Kojo Ashakan

Source: Prince Johnson, Contributor

Highlife has evolved through various phases, with its earliest iteration garnering widespread appeal and influence, a legacy that persists today.

Pioneers such as Daddy Lumba, AB Crentsil, Paapa Yankson, Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, and others have played crucial roles in shaping the music culture and leaving an indelible mark.



Among these notable figures is Kojo Ashakan, whose contributions have earned him a significant place in the annals of history.



With hit records like "Bra Na Mafiwo," "Missing You Like Crazy," "My Angel From Above," and "Cedi Nya Egye," Kojo Ashakan took a prolonged hiatus from music, relocating to Europe.



After years away, he has made a comeback, demonstrating a resilience that suggests he never left.



His latest release, "Stealing In The Name Of The Lord," while its title may sound anti-religious, is far from it.

The song aims to raise awareness about the fraudulent activities of fake religious leaders, particularly those exploiting the vulnerable.



Kojo Ashakan, known for his candidness, delivers a fantastic, poetic, and uncompromising message through the song. His lyrics shed light on those who have turned the divine work into a lucrative business, preying on the less fortunate.



Listen to the song below.



